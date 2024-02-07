Five-minute interview: Ross Teague, Nebula Global Services

Can you tell us what you do for a living? I am the founder and CEO of Nebula Global Services, which is a global managed and professional IT services business.

Why are you the right person for your job? The Nebula strategy is my vision and my concept. I have brought in a team of absolute rock stars to help me achieve and deliver on that vision, and enhance it through their own talents. Fundamentally, the vision and what we stand for are very much aligned to my personal goals, views and beliefs. Hopefully, that makes me a worthy candidate for the job.

What gets you up in the morning? I am naturally a highly motivated, goal-oriented person. I like to set myself many personal and business goals, and my unwavering desire to achieve those goals is what gets me up in the morning. I am also a person who takes their responsibility to others very seriously, and people putting their faith in me drives and motivates me to give 100% every day.

Who helped you get to where you are today? I am very lucky to have been born into such a wonderful family. My entire life I have had lots of love and encouragement from my mum and dad, but also a lot of positive pressure to be the best I can be and work hard to make the most of every opportunity and situation. So, with that said, it would have to my parents, and in a direct business sense my dad, who has always been my mentor. He is still my biggest critic, but also my greatest advocate. In addition to this, I have had the opportunity to work with, and for, some amazing and talented people over the course of my career, of which there are too many to mention, but they know who they are.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received and from whom? Wow, I have had so much advice over the years it’s hard to pick two out, to be honest. The worst advice was probably to invest in a particular estate agency business. I will spare the individual’s blushes, but let me tell you – shocker! I would say the most compelling piece of advice was from a key advisor and friend of mine, Gary Morley, who when I was selling my last business told me, ‘Ross, whatever you do, don’t spend any of the money before you have got it in the bank. If you do, it will minimise your negotiating position.’ I am proud to say, as hard as it was, I did listen to Gary, and it all worked out pretty well in the end.

What advice would you give to someone starting out today in IT? I would give the same advice to anyone in any industry, and that is there is no substitute for hard work, so when you get an opportunity, give it all you have and always look to optimise every opportunity through hard work and dedication and commitment to your craft. “I am a highly motivated, goal-oriented person. I like to set myself many personal and business goals, and my unwavering desire to achieve those goals is what gets me up in the morning” Ross Teague, Nebula Global Services

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning digital transformation? We certainly love a buzzword and acronym in IT, that’s for sure. Digital transformation is certainly a key topic at the moment that seems to find itself in many a business conversation.

What do the next five years hold for the channel? The thing I love about the IT channel is just how entrepreneurial and resilient it is. No matter what is thrown at the channel, it always manages to roll with the punches and come out on top. That being said, I feel the channel is going to be further tested over the next five years or so, and maybe sooner, as the global economy continues to be precarious and the geopolitical situation perhaps even more so. This will lead to market uncertainty; however, it will also bring opportunity to those businesses that demonstrate agility and innovation.

Can you tell us something most people do not know about you? When I was a teenager and leading into my early twenties, I was a drummer and had the opportunity to play on the same stage as a support act to some fairly famous bands. We were only the support act, but it was a phenomenal experience that created some forever memories.

Did you learn anything new – guitar, painting, etc – during the pandemic? I did not learn anything conventional as I was very focused on establishing Nebula Global Services, which consumed most of my time and energy during the pandemic. I am an incredibly fortunate person, for which I will always be grateful. I have an amazing family, four incredible kids (two of whom are already working in the IT industry) and I managed to find a career at a young age in an industry that I absolutely love and one that has been very good to me. That being said, I am incredibly goal-oriented, and right now, my goals are driving Nebula to be the globally recognised number one service organisation for the channel.

What is the best book you’ve ever read? The madness of crowds by Douglas Murray – a fascinating topic, fascinating read and seriously thought-provoking.

And the worst film you’ve ever seen? Easy one this – the remake of Road House with Ronda Rousey – just awful. I must confess, I did not even finish it as it was so bad.

What would be your Desert Island MP3s? I have a very eclectic music taste, but I would have a lot or rock, indie and metal music on my playlist from the likes of Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chilli Peppers through to Slipknot and Breaking Benjamin.

What temptation can you not resist? Beer!