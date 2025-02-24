Five-minute interview: Richard Eglon, Nebula Global Services

Morning, Richard, tell us what you do for a living. I’m the CMO [chief marketing officer] at leading channel services firm Nebula Global Services. As a member of the leadership team, my role involves aligning our business vision to the changing needs of the market and delivering a marketing strategy focused on business value outcomes.

Why are you the right person for this job? You’ll have to ask the boss! Personally, I believe I have all the attributes required to make a success of the role in terms of a proven track record, resilience and, most importantly, sharing the same values as the business.

What gets you up in the morning? Coffee.

Who helped you get to where you are today? Simple – loyalty, trust, commitment and hard work.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received and from whom? The best: What a difference a day makes. This phrase was introduced to me by my father and enables me to keep things in perspective – whether you’re having a bad day or a fantastic day, it keeps you level-headed and helps you appreciate what you have.

What advice would you give to someone starting out today in IT? Expand your network and get out there as relationships are key. Be visible, gain knowledge and remain humble. There are so many avenues to explore in terms of career opportunities in IT, so keep an open mind.

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning digital transformation? Digital transformation is so last week. Every conversation seems to be about AI [artificial intelligence] now. In all honesty, I think it is the same thing. “My advice to someone starting out today in IT would be to be visible, gain knowledge and remain humble. There are so many avenues to explore in terms of career opportunities in IT, so keep an open mind” Richard Eglon, Nebula Global Services

What does the next five years hold for the channel? Lots of opportunity for those business that are evolving their propositions to deliver more “as-an-outcome’ focused services. This will see deeper and broader partner ecosystems evolving where security, AI and sustainability will be the brightest beacons of opportunity.

Tell us something most people do not know about you I’m a qualified graphic designer.

Did you learn anything new during the pandemic? As there was nothing else to do, I painted all my garden fences in the pandemic, if that counts.

What goal do you have to achieve before you die, and why? To own some private woodland, with an elevated position for the views and a river running through it. I love being in nature, so to have my own space to relax and leave to my family for future generations to enjoy would be special.

What is the best book you’ve ever read? Rugby league legend Rob Burrow’s autobiography, Too many reasons to live. It’s such a moving and emotional read, but also inspiring in terms of what he achieved in sport and fighting MND [motor neurone disease].

And the worst film you’ve ever seen? Deep impact. Unfortunately, it was also my first date with a lovely young lady so thought I had blown it. But 28 years on, we are still together, so maybe it was a good choice.

What would be your Desert Island MP3s? Anything by Pearl Jam.

What temptation can you not resist? Coffee.

What was your first car and how does it compare with what you drive now? My first car was a Rover 416SLI, which I added a loud exhaust to, along with lowered suspension and wide alloys. Much more civilised now, with a Volvo XC90, however it does have comfort and speed.

Who would you least like to be stuck in a lift with? Why, what did they do? Liam Gallagher – as he started to sing.