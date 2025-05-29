Five-minute interview: Joachim Mason, Cisco UK&I

Tell us what you do for a living I’m Joachim Mason, managing director for partner sales at Cisco UK&I.

Why are you the right person for this job? Although I actually didn’t land this role the first time I had the opportunity to go after it, when the chance came along again (sometime later), my desire to be in this job hadn’t diminished at all. That really underlined to me that this was a position I wanted to be in. My colleagues and our partners are probably the best judges of whether I am the right person for it or not, but I hope that if you asked them, I would get the seal of approval.

What gets you up in the morning? If it’s sunny or bright outside and there’s the chance of fresh air or even a “runwalk” (a new category of exercise we’ve invented in my house), that definitely helps me get going. Failing that, it’s the promise of coffee… I absolutely love coffee.

Who helped you get to where you are today? There are far too many to mention, and like any good acceptance speech, I wouldn’t want to miss anybody. That said, my family and kids are at the heart of everything for me, and give me the greatest motivation to keep moving forward.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received and from whom? It may sound somewhat basic, but a major lesson for me was to simply “try to be yourself” wherever possible. Looking back on my earlier working life, I was quite intimidated by seniority and hierarchy. This led to me sometimes trying to be someone I wasn’t, especially when around people I considered to be senior and important. It was exhausting.

What advice would you give to someone starting out today in IT? My chance to start a career in IT began with a university placement year at IBM, and it’s fair to say I fell into that somewhat, rather than it being a conscious decision that I wanted to work in IT. These days, it’s more competitive, so you have to be deliberate and focused on forging your pathway. My other piece of advice would be not to forget that in an industry that is constantly evolving, you need to invest in yourself and keep learning so that you can evolve and stay as relevant as possible. “My colleagues and our partners are probably the best judges of whether I am the right person for this job or not, but I hope that if you asked them, I would get the seal of approval” Joachim Mason, Cisco UK&I

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning AI? With difficulty. Add cyber security into that mix, and I would say no chance.

What do the next five years hold for the channel? Opportunity. Being in the tech industry gives us the chance to help our customers with some of their biggest challenges and opportunities – that’s exciting. At Cisco, we work shoulder to shoulder with our partners, and if we remain focused on continuing to adapt and evolve to stay relevant, then we will always be able to help our customers. One thing the past five years have taught us all is that despite the numerous and obvious challenges and the unpredictability of those, collectively, we have the resilience to navigate them and keep moving forward.

Tell us something most people do not know about you I once appeared in Dale Winton’s In it to win it National Lottery quiz show. I was in it, but I didn’t win it!

What is the best book you’ve ever read? As an 11-year-old, I knew every single word and picture of the 1886-1986 official centenary history of Arsenal book. Nothing has come close since.

And the best film you’ve ever seen? Tough question, but probably Saving Private Ryan. That opening sequence on the beach and then the music during the final credits will always get me.

What would be your Desert Island MP3s? This is the most stressful question of them all. I love music and am an avid listener of Radio 6 Music. Trying to nail eight is impossible, although I did confirm (to myself) recently that Beirut are probably my all-time favourite artist.

What temptation can you not resist? How to answer this? Beer... Grilled Chicken... Okay, it has to be coffee.

What was your first car and how does it compare with what you drive now? A black Citroen AX. I loved that car. Let’s just say it was a bit smaller and slower than what I drive now.

Who would you least like to be stuck in a lift with? Why, what did they do? I am going to abstain somewhat on this one. I will go as far as to say that there are some characters on the world stage that I would personally struggle to be stuck in a lift with.

If you could be any animal for a day, what would you be and why? Our dog Garvey. I don’t believe it is possible to have a better life than Garvey.