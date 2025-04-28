Five-minute interview: Marc Botham, Jamf

Morning, Marc, tell us what you do for a living. I’m Jamf’s global vice-president of channel and alliances, which means I’m responsible for developing and delivering Jamf’s partner strategies worldwide. I also play a key role in designing our channel programmes and ensuring they closely align with Jamf’s strategic partner ecosystem and our overall goal to be the go-to company for securing and managing mobile devices in the enterprise.

Why are you the right person for this job? I’ve been in the channel for longer than I care to admit! Before joining Jamf, I was lucky enough to work for some of the largest IT organisations in the world, including Microsoft, Symantec and DocuSign. Those roles gave me a deep understanding of how to build strong partnerships and manage a partner ecosystem that truly drives growth. A successful channel programme hinges on exactly that – if you don’t know your partners or can’t support them effectively, consistent year-on-year growth becomes a real challenge. When I saw the role at Jamf come up, I thought what a fantastic opportunity to bring all those partner relationship skills to a company that had just launched a brand-new and exciting partner programme.

What gets you up in the morning? The reason I get up in the morning is usually because I’m getting my teenage children out of bed and off to school. Without me, there’s a fair chance they’d sleep through the entire day or, at the very least, be extremely late. But more importantly, they’re the ones who keep me honest and motivated. I’m a glass half-full kind of person, and that mindset really drives me in the mornings. I like to embrace what the day might bring and focus on what’s possible. That attitude is so important if you want to succeed in the channel. It’s not an easy job, and ultimately, it’s your passion that will carry you through. Right now, in my role at Jamf, I thrive on collaborating with our leadership team and onboarding partners from around the world.

Who helped you get to where you are today? There are so many people who’ve played a big part in getting me to where I am today – friends, colleagues and sales managers alike. I wouldn’t dare name names, because I’m bound to miss someone out, and we’ve only got five minutes! I’ve been fortunate to work with, and learn from, some truly great leaders. What they’ve all had in common is a willingness to share their knowledge and they have given me the confidence to embrace and drive change.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received and from whom? The best piece of advice I received was to learn from everyone, including colleagues, competitors, partners and customers. It’s advice a few leaders shared with me when I first started, and it’s stayed with me ever since. For anyone starting out in the channel, one of the most important things you can do is listen, especially to your partners and customers. They’ll be the ones who keep you the most honest. Relationships are everything in the channel. If you take feedback on board and act on it, you’re far more likely to see the same partners and customers coming back, time and time again.

What advice would you give to someone starting out today in IT? Be bold, take risks and innovate. The key to success in the channel is standing out from the crowd. It’s a huge and busy space and being bland only guarantees that you’ll fade into the background and be forgotten. “Be bold, take risks and innovate. The key to success in the channel is standing out from the crowd” Marc Botham, Jamf To truly be bold and innovative, you’ve got to be passionate about the channel. The best channel teams live and breathe it – the channel is in their DNA. That passion is what gets you out of bed in the morning and drives you to do your best work. My final piece of advice is to learn from every mistake. Things will go wrong, but every mistake is a chance to grow and improve.

Is it possible to get through an industry conversation without mentioning ‘digital transformation’? Yes, but that’s because it’s being replaced with artificial intelligence (AI). And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. AI is hugely important to our customers right now. My role is to work with partners to help guide customers – both in understanding where AI can genuinely transform their business and where it might not be the right fit.

What does the next five years hold for the channel? We’re going to continue seeing the evolution of channel partnerships. Customers increasingly recognise the value of working with partners, especially those offering managed services. With the rise of new technologies such as AI, organisations are turning to the channel for expertise. They’re expecting support and guidance to help navigate both implementation and the challenges that come with it. This also means the channel is becoming even more important to vendor. They’re the vital link for vendors such as Jamf in reaching new prospects. Greater reliance on the channel requires vendors to form true, collaborative partnerships.

Tell us something most people do not know about you I’m an avid sailor and have crossed the Atlantic Ocean a couple of times.

What goal do you have to achieve before you die, and why? It’s not exactly a goal, but it’s something really important to me. My children are now in the latter stages of their childhood, so I’m focused on making the most of our time together – creating memories, sharing experiences, and making sure they have a happy, memorable childhood before they leave home.

What is the best book you've ever read? I cheat a bit when it comes to reading. I travel quite a bit, so I listen to audiobooks. The most recent one I finished and really enjoyed was Never split the difference by Chris Voss. He’s a former FBI hostage negotiator, and the book explores the art of negotiation. While my job isn’t quite as intense as his, it was a fascinating listen with some genuinely useful advice I can apply to my own role. I’d highly recommend it to anyone working in sales or in the channel.

And the worst film you’ve ever seen? The compromise film my children have decided to put on. There are so many terrible films, I can’t pick one.

What would be your Desert Island MP3s? I’m still standing by Elton John. Very apt for someone working in the channel for as long as I have.

What temptation can you not resist? The ocean! I love to sail and will take any opportunity I can get to be on or in the water.

What was your first car and how does it compare with what you drive now? My first car was a Triumph Spitfire, and let’s just say, I don’t need a massive toolbox in the boot of my current car out of fear it’ll break down every time I head out.

Who would you least like to be stuck in a lift with? Why, what did they do? Anyone – I never want to be stuck in a lift, ever.

If you could be any animal for a day, what would you be and why? It would be a dolphin as they have an equal love of the water as I do.