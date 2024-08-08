Jamf cuts ribbon on global partner programme

Jamf has decided the time is right to introduce a global partner programme to formalise the support it can provide the channel.

The Apple device management specialist is rolling out a points-based system that rewards those partners that deliver against defined metrics, including certifications.

Partners can advance through tiers – from registered to professional to elite – based on points accumulated through accreditations and performance, including licensing deal registrations and closing deals.

Liz Benz, chief sales officer at Jamf, said the partner programme was one of several investments the business was making to ensure it had a solid go-to-market organisation.

“The partner programme represents just one element of our broader investments in scalability and efficiency across our business to drive future growth and margin expansion. We’re focused in a number of areas, including our scale, scaling our go-to-market organisation, optimising our platform and automating our back-office processes, but our partner programme and our partner ecosystem is really, really critical for our ability to scale,” she said.

Benz added that the organisation had deemed the time right to go global with a programme that was designed to be simple for partners to navigate.

“Jamf’s channel strategy focuses on simplifying and enhancing the partner experience. We’re launching a new global partner programme. It’s the first that we’ve had at Jamf. We know our partners have a multitude of go-to-market vendors, and we aim to simplify and add value wherever possible,” she said.

“The programme leverages a points-based system that rewards partners based on their unique value propositions, business models and tech competencies. We are looking to remove complexities and offering tailored benefits. Jamf supports partners in over 70 countries to help grow their business while helping organisations succeed with Apple.”

Benz added that it was also hoping the introduction of a partner programme with tiered support and enablement tools would also help the firm widen its channel base.

“We are actively looking for more partners, so we’re seeking to expand our partner base a lot with the launch of this new partner programme. Expanding our partner ecosystem and those partners’ competencies, both in the mobile device management world and also the endpoint security space, is key to our strategy and future success. The programme is designed to accelerate partner growth,” she said.

Benz claimed Jamf was operating in a strong place as an Apple specialist and those that signed up would benefit from its market position.

“[When] our partners engage in the partner programme and the training, they’ll understand the value that Jamf really brings. One of our goals with our partner programme is to make sure they’ve got the proper training,” she said.

Benz added that pitching device management and support with security was also a winning combination: “Our mission is to help organisations succeed with Apple, and you can’t help them succeed with Apple without securing and managing those devices.”