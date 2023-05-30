Jamf extending channel reach

Apple device management specialist Jamf is looking to extend its channel as it reacts to a widening customer base fuelled by bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and hybrid working practices.

As a result of BYOD policies and the increase in hybrid working, Apple has seen its position in the enterprise market expand, and with it, the need for customers to use tools that can protect those devices.

Jamf operates in the commercial and education markets and has been expanding its portfolio with increased security and cross-platform tools that enable it to manage and protect a customer’s environment.

Ian Browning, regional director for north EMEA at Jamf, said its market had widened over the past few years as BYOD policies saw a surge of Apple products getting into workplaces, and as a result, the firm’s need for its channel had increased. He said it aspires to put close to 100% of its business through partners.

“We’re dedicated to making sure our customers can rely on our toolset to make life easy, to offer service and have the support wherever they are in the globe,” he said.

The firm works with Apple’s partners, but has also been increasing its managed service provider (MSP) numbers and looking to connect with those coming from the security angle.

“We want to make sure we have our arms open to security resellers that we’re not so deeply engaged with that are now thinking, ‘How do I get a piece of that? How do I stay ahead of the curve? Because my customers are now asking me, what can you do to help me with the Apple devices that are growing in my estate?’. So, let’s help,” he said.

“Whether we do that by signing up a new bunch of resellers direct or we look to the model of working via a distributor is [something we might look at],” he added.

The business has been working with Distology to reach some partners, and Browning said it was impressed with the role distribution could play in supporting and building a channel network.

Market conditions, with Apple’s popularity breaking into more areas of the enterprise, are working in the firm’s favour, and Browning is feeling bullish about the prospects for the rest of the year.

“We’re feeling pretty good about H2 this year. Our channel focus continues – only recently, we’ve added a couple of extra members to our team across Europe, which again is part of our dedication to supporting and growing our channel focus,” he said.

“[The] latest messaging, in response to the needs of our customers, is ‘trusted access’ – let’s provide users with the tech they want in a way that the organisation can trust – and you’ll see that in a lot of our customer-facing messaging or channel-facing messaging,” he added.