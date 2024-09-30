Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

The past week has seen some well-known channel figures taking up positions at different companies and others getting the chance to flex their expertise in new roles.

Jamf The firm has made a double appointment, announcing the addition of Andrew Smeaton as chief information security officer and Marc Botham as global vice-president of channel and alliances. The channel will have to update its contacts book, but many will already be familiar with the names. Botham has over 25 years of experience in the channel, most recently as head of the EMEA channel at Docusign. “I am thrilled to be joining the Jamf team and I am excited to build on the exciting momentum the Jamf channel programme has already had this year,” said Botham. “Jamf is on the cusp of some incredible growth in the channel, and I’m honoured to be joining at such an exciting time in Jamf’s channel journey. I look forward to continuing to serve Jamf’s existing partnerships and help Jamf continue to expand globally within the channel.”

Avaya Alison Hastings has been rewarded for her hard work as senior channel director for the UK and Ireland with an expanded role as European channel lead. She will now be responsible for maintaining and growing Avaya’s channel partner ecosystem through the European, UK and Israeli markets. “It’s fantastic to see Ali expanding her expertise beyond the UK and Ireland and into Europe and beyond,” said Cameron Thomson, group vice-president for EMEA at Avaya. “Ali approaches every day with enthusiasm and commitment and is well-suited to a role that helps partners across the area gain access to the skills and technologies our joint customers demand.”

Logpoint The security specialist has appointed Søren Grubov as senior vice-president of engineering. He comes on board at a time when the business is looking to build more of a European presence. His CV stretches over a couple of decades and includes a recent stint as vice-president of engineering at Omada, before which he spent time at SimCorp and Microsoft. “We help make our digital society a safer place for organisations and people to navigate, and that requires close collaboration with customers and partners,” said Logpoint CEO Mikkel Drucker. “Søren has a track record of fostering a collaborative engineering approach aligned with business objectives and solving customer challenges through innovative and quality technology. I’m confident that Søren can reinforce our commitment to providing value to our customers and partners with easy-to-use products and fast time to value.”