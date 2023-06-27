Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Virtuozzo and CommScope bolster MSP offerings

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE), Virtuozzo and CommScope have cut the ribbon on fresh as-a-service offerings to provide the channel with greater options to put in front of customers.

The comms player has released its OmniVista Cirrus Release 10, its cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) network management system that helps manage LAN, WLAN, SD-WAN, IoT and security.

The subscription-based offering can be sold via the firm’s channel partners and should appeal to its managed service provider (MSP) base.

Stephan Robineau, executive vice-president of ALE Network Business Division, said the objective was to provide one platform that could cover a wide range of networking needs: “It will empower businesses to embrace digital transformation, enhance user experiences and simplify IT operations, while ensuring scalability and security, translating into a reduced total cost of ownership.”

Meanwhile, Virtuozzo has launched its Hybrid Cloud to arm the channel with a platform that can host a wide range of services. The firm is looking to entice MSPs with double-digit margins, as well as talking of the ability to significantly reduce customer costs.

The firm is providing 20% margin for MSPs that sell compute cloud services and is highlighting a potential 25% reduction in customer costs as another carrot for those that back the platform.

Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud brings together core cloud services in a single web interface that can be used by MSPs to host and manage a range of as-a-service options.

Joe Morgan, vice-president of cloud at Virtuozzo, said the offering had been designed with the channel in mind: “No one needs today’s crazy public cloud prices, or the complexity of trying to piece together your own cloud service... When I was an MSP, I went through these exact same challenges. Nobody could give me a ready-to-sell solution for the cloud services my customers needed. I had to build everything myself, or lock my customers into one of the big hyperscale public cloud ecosystems.”

The vendor has looked to distributor Climb Channel Solutions to handle the roll-out of the Hybrid Cloud in the UK and North America.

Gary Morris, chief technologist at Climb Channel Solutions UK, said the encompassing platform would appeal to MSPs: “All of this at a price point that is palatable to both the customer and provider that also delivers efficiencies to drive sustainability.”

Meanwhile, CommScope has launched RUCKUS One, a cloud platform delivering network assurance, service delivery and business intelligence that can be managed through a dashboard that covers activity on public and private networks.

The Network as a Service offering gives partners the chance to pitch a subscription model and tap into the growing customer demand for flexible service provision.

Bart Giordano, senior vice-president and segment president for networking, intelligent cellular and security solutions at CommScope, said the services would benefit partners and users.

“Now, our partners can focus on delivering the right services and solutions for customers, and their customers can focus on making the decisions that are best for the future of their business,” he said.