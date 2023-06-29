Ruckus One enhanced for unified management of multi-access public and private nets

Looking to offer enterprises and service providers new ways to deploy, manage and operate the next generation of purpose-driven networks, CommScope has launched three new Ruckus Networks solutions that when used together are said to bring about such benefits.

The wired and wireless networks provider claims each individual element delivers distinct and valuable advantages when used individually and that together they offer a “robust” solution for delivering highly reliable user experiences, solving coverage and mobility issues, as well as relieving IT organisations of complex operational demands.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Ruckus One cloud-native platform is built to deliver network assurance, service delivery and business intelligence in a unified dashboard to simplify converged network management across multi-access public and private networks.

The network as a service (NaaS) programme has also been set up to enable a new operational and financial model for businesses to consume networking solutions and services delivered on a subscription basis. CommScope said this provides the option to forego the traditional model requiring upfront capital expenditure for network equipment.

The NaaS programme is also intended to enable businesses to outsource elements or all their lifecycle operations to experts at Ruckus and its channel partners, and to also take advantage of CommScope Financial Services’ traditional leasing or complete hardware-as-a-service finance models.

A new multi-access public and private (MAPP) solution is offered with NaaS to make it easier to deploy and operate networks using private cellular alone or as a converged network using a multi-access mix of Wi-Fi, internet of things, wired and private cellular. The solution is ideal for businesses and partners that need to deploy private cellular solutions for smart manufacturing and other applications that integrate with their existing IP network infrastructure enabling the application of common security, quality of service and roaming policies across each access technology.

“Today, many enterprises and service providers are looking to deploy both Wi-Fi and 4G/5G networks to deliver the right type of connectivity for the right use case,” noted Chris DePuy, technology analyst and co-founder of 650 Group, assessing the launches.

“As a result, AI-driven converged solutions, such as Ruckus One, are what the market is looking for. Ruckus Networks is offering a unique solution in this regard, as a one-stop shop for multi-access public and private network management with the ability to outsource technological and operational resources to Ruckus Networks’ NaaS and its extensive channel partner network.”

Bart Giordano, senior vice-president and segment president, networking, intelligent cellular and security solutions, at CommScope, added: “Our new suite of AI-driven converged network solutions enables our customers to accelerate business transformation by simplifying the implementation of multi-access public and private networks and empowers our partners to deliver solutions tailored to each customer.”

One such CommScope customer is RedViking, which makes automated guided vehicles with integrated Industry 4.0 capabilities.

Commenting on what the new technology could do for the firm, Greg Giles, vice-president of product management at RedViking, said: “For that, we need an excellent private wireless solution. Leveraging Ruckus Networks’ private cellular networking products and services, we can focus on delivering best-in-class solutions, confident CommScope has our back in delivering the rock-solid connectivity our customers expect.”