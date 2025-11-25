EE claims 5G standalone coverage leadership

Just over a year after introducing 5G standalone (5G SA) networks, now branded as 5G+, in key cities across the country, the UK’s leading telco, EE, has made what it says is a “significant” step in its nationwide 5G+ programme, and has gifted 5G+ access to more than half a million of its customers with compatible smartphones.

EE first introduced its 5G SA network in September 2024, launching in 15 cities across the UK, including Bath, Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield.

At launch, EE said its 5G SA network had been built to deliver up to 100 times more capacity than 4G connectivity, making it significantly better at handling demands from lots of devices at once.

The operator said the upgraded network would offer a smoother, more reliable and more secure mobile connection built for better live streaming, video calling and mobile gaming. In addition, it was attributed with supporting enhanced voice calls in more places, with faster setup times that reduce the delay between dialling a number and the phone starting to ring via voice over 5G (Vo5G) standalone.

To make the usage of the technology clearer for customers, EE owner BT said in October 2025 that in future it would use the term 5G+ rather than 5G SA. In the latest part of its network roll-out, 20 new towns and cities are now also live with 5G+ ahead of the busy festive season – benefiting a further 1.6 million people.

The new locations include Ballymena, Burton-on-Trent, Chelmsford, Derry Dewsbury, Ellesmere Port, Gateshead, Greenock, Hamilton, Hartlepool, Hatfield, Hereford, Newark, Oldham, Rochdale, Solihull, Stafford, Stevenage, Tamworth and Warwick.

Alongside enabling more customers to access its 5G+ network, EE said it was continuing to expand its coverage footprint at “unprecedented” speed and scale. EE calculates that it has now made 5G+ available to more than 44 million people, equivalent to 66% of the entire UK population, surpassing its original coverage target by five months. That target was to make 5G+ connectivity on EE available to more than 41 million people by spring 2026, equivalent to 60% of the UK population. EE’s long-term plan is that 99% of the UK population get 5G+ connectivity by Spring 2030.