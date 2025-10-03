BT reveals plan for 99% 5G standalone coverage by 2030

BT is ramping up its deployment of advanced mobile telecoms technology at its EE mobile unit to gain a leap in a competitive marketplace, deploying a new generation of massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) units with antenna integrated radios that are claimed to deliver maximum network experience and up to four times greater uplink capacity.

The MIMO units come from Ericsson, specifically the AIR 3284, said to be the world’s first 5G triple-band FDD massive MIMO radio used in a European-first deployment. And to make the usage of the technology clearer for customers, BT will in future use the term 5G+ rather than 5GSA.

EE first introduced its 5G standalone (SA) network in September 2004, launching in 15 cities across the UK, including Bath, Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield.

At launch, EE said its 5G SA network will set a new standard for connectivity, bringing benefits to customers from day one, and being the first of its kind in the UK to offer near-uninterrupted outdoor coverage in every city it launches.

The operator said 5G SA would offer a smoother, more reliable and more secure mobile connection built for better live streaming, video calling and mobile gaming. In addition, it was attributed with supporting enhanced voice calls in more places, with faster setup times that reduce the delay between dialling a number and the phone starting to ring via voice over 5G (Vo5G) standalone.

Two of the Ericsson units are live in the city of Leeds, with hundreds more said to follow by the end of the decade, and in addition to deploying the technology, BT noted that its ambition was to deliver 99% 5G+ population coverage by 2030, what it said was four years ahead of any other UK MNOs’ current projections.

The deployment is being supported by what are called a series of technology firsts and ongoing network densification efforts. In addition to massive MIMO, BT is also scaling its small cell programme, which now exceeds 1,500 nationwide after 500 units were added in the past 12 months alone. This includes its very first small cell deployments in towns and cities such as Belfast, Bristol, Oxford, Middlesbrough, Preston and Bolton.

Only weeks ago, EE deployed Ericsson advanced radio access network coordination (ARC) technology, which is designed to give 5G users across the UK a significant boost to their connectivity.

Fundamentally, ARC technology is designed to allow nearby mobile sites to remotely pair up and share capacity, with the result of “dramatically” boosting network performance – especially in busy areas at peak times – without the need for additional masts.

BT Group chief security and networks officer Howard Watson said that it was building for the future with smarter technology, backing ambition and growth with bold policy.

“From airports to Wembley Stadium, growing demand at major hotspots highlights why reliable connectivity isn’t just nice to have – it’s essential,” he said. “Connectivity doesn’t just enrich lives; it powers the economy.

“Our recent report with Assembly found that continuous improvements to mobile network quality could unlock up to £230bn in economic growth for the UK,” said Watson.

“Government support is essential if we are to transform our ambition for nationwide 5G+ coverage – and the significant economic opportunity it brings for the UK – into reality,” he added. “At BT, our mission is clear: to be the UK’s most trusted connector, now and in the future. By expanding our 5G+ coverage, rolling out smarter technologies, and leading the way in network innovation, we’re building the foundations for a more connected, more prosperous UK.”