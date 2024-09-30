National roll-out of UK 5G standalone across road and rail could unlock £3bn for economy

Vodafone has announced research calculating that nationwide UK 5G standalone (SA) will transform road and rail journeys, adding £1bn to the UK economy per year through improved connectivity for remote workers on trains, while also saving regular road users £2bn on fuel each year.

Undertaken by WPI Strategy, the modelling showed the benefits to the UK’s road and rail networks if their systems had access to a standalone 5G network. It used a range of studies and pilot scheme results to determine how 5G can reduce traffic congestion and pre-empt faults on the rail network, alongside the UK’s Department for Transport data and Teneo survey results on road users and train journeys to model for the various outputs.

The analysis used new survey data on working and connectivity patterns on trains to estimate that there could be up to 28.2 million train journeys every year in the UK where people want to work, but don’t due to poor connectivity. It estimated that these journeys could be transformed into £1bn in extra productivity for the UK economy.

It also revealed that the efficiencies delivered by smart technology and connectivity powered by 5G SA could save UK train users 26 million hours a year by reducing delays and could also save at least £10m a year in delay compensation payments, money that Vodafone said could be reinvested into rail infrastructure to drastically improve services.

In addition, the survey found that reduced congestion and journey delays for freight drivers thanks to 5G-connected devices on the UK’s roads would equate to productivity savings of £140m per year for businesses in the sector by reducing traffic, making for smarter journeys and more time-efficient deliveries.

The survey also found that addressing connectivity issues could encourage people to use public transport – over half (51%) wish they could use public transport more frequently, but cited delays as an issue. On average, commuters said they are losing two hours and 20 minutes per month due to train service disruptions, while 51% avoid trains altogether due to marginal time saved travelling by car.

Alongside the WPI Strategy modelling, Vodafone revealed that a poll of 2,000 UK adults revealed that 60% say poor mobile connectivity on trains stops people using journeys productively. Vodafone added that the “transformative” effect of 5G SA could make 660 million train journeys more enjoyable for users by addressing these issues.

Nearly two-thirds of travellers surveyed think the UK is the world’s best at “going nowhere fast” and almost three-quarters (73%) are frustrated the UK can’t replicate the reliable, cheaper services often seen abroad.

To deliver these rewards, Vodafone cautioned that the UK needs nationwide 5G in every part of the country – something it noted was a manifesto promise of the new Labour government.

“The national roll-out of a 5G standalone network has the potential to transform connectivity on the UK’s roads and railways,” said Vodafone UK chief network officer Andrea Donà.

“Across road and rail alone, it could unlock £3bn a year for the UK through boosted productivity and by saving fuel costs through smoother journeys. Without the proposed merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK, the UK misses out on an £11bn self-funded infrastructure investment to deliver 5G Standalone to 95% of the population by 2030 and 99% of the UK population by 2034.”