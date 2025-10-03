VMO2 looks to boost UK mobile connectivity with Giga Site

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has announced the successful switch-on of a first-of-its-kind Giga Site utilising newly acquired spectrum, marking a step forward in delivering faster and more reliable mobile connectivity across the UK.

The site, in Paddington, London, is based on Nokia dual-band massive multiple-input multiple-output (massive MIMO) technology that VMO2 says will bring customers an enhanced and more reliable mobile experience.

The Giga Site combines low, mid and high-band spectrum with Nokia’s massive MIMO technology, said to use a large number of antennas to significantly improve 5G network performance by boosting capacity, spectral efficiency, data rates and coverage.

The site is said to be able to deliver more than 10Gbps of throughput, which VMO2 noted was more than the entire O2 UK network carried at the peak of the London 2012 Olympics, and is enough to support 2,000 simultaneous 5Mbps HD video streams.

By bringing together different spectrum bands on one mast, the operator says it can offer strong, reliable signal to a large area. The single site is using a combination of low-band spectrum to provide broad coverage, mid-band to offer additional capacity, and high-band to give customers very fast speeds.

The spectrum used includes that obtained as part of VMO2’s recent deal with Vodafone UK to acquire 78.8 MHz of spectrum, bringing the operator’s total spectrum holding to approximately 30% in the UK.

Following what it observed was many months of detailed technical planning, signal at the site was put to use just one minute after it was transferred. VMO2 says it will continue to deploy this spectrum over the medium term. In addition, the operator plans to install 1,000 of these cutting-edge sites across the country next year, boosting mobile connectivity and capacity in the UK.

Robert Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at O2, said: “The switch-on of our first Giga Site here in central London is a really important demonstration of how we are investing and innovating to continue improving our mobile network and customer experience. These new sites will deliver faster speeds, greater capacity and more reliable connections for our customers. As we carry out upgrades and roll out hundreds more Giga Sites across the country, we’ll put our new spectrum to work, helping us keep improving mobile connectivity nationwide.”

Mark Atkinson, head of radio access networks at Nokia, added: “Our partnership with Virgin Media O2 to implement Giga Sites reflects our commitment to helping our customers differentiate with superior performance.

“This is one of Europe’s first dual-band massive MIMO deployments combined with our TDD carrier aggregation solution, which showcases how our latest high-performance radios and versatile carrier aggregation solutions allow operators to fully harness the power of their spectrum, enabling the next wave of 5G services.”

The upgrades are part of Virgin Media O2’s mobile transformation plan, which will see the operator invest approximately £700m in 2025 to bolster its mobile network. The plan is focused on expanding 4G and 5G coverage, a dedicated small cells roll-out to boost capacity in dense urban areas, and solutions to address persistent network pain points including along railway lines, at airports, on motorways, and in stadiums and arenas.