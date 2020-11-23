Manchester United praised for swift response to cyber attack

Manchester United Football Club has won plaudits from the cyber security community for a quick and transparent response to a cyber attack on its systems which took place on Friday 20 November.

Manchester United described the attack as a “sophisticated operation by organised cyber criminals”.

It said in a statement: “The club has taken swift actions to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisors to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption. “The club has extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this risk. Our cyber defences identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data.”

The club’s media channels, including its website and mobile app, were not affected, and nor is it currently aware of any breach of fan data it may hold. Its critical systems remained operational, and its home game on Saturday 21 November – against West Bromwich Albion, which it won 1-0 – went ahead normally.

Stuart Reed, UK director at Orange Cyberdefense, said: “Large sports organisations are a prime target for cyber criminals. Earlier this year the National Cyber Security Centre [NCSC] urged the sector to tighten its cyber security after it revealed that at least 70% of institutions suffer a cyber incident every 12 months – more than double the average for UK businesses.

“All data has value to cyber criminals, and in a business as lucrative as Premier League football it is not surprising that the activity of wealthy clubs has piqued the interest of cyber criminals.

“Unsurprisingly, Manchester United has stated that the club has extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this eventuality. However, it is impossible to cover yourself against all threats in cyber space, and that’s why a layered approach covering people, process and technology is essential to help minimise the risks,” said Reed.

Read more about cyber attack response Private therapy practice Vastaamo faces questions over its security and business practices in the months leading up to one of the biggest data breaches in Finland’s history.

Mayor of Hackney “incredibly angry” at the cyber criminals behind the attack, which will continue to disrupt key council services for some time.

Norwegian government seeks to develop enhanced national IT infrastructure with an embedded early warning system and defence shield to protect the IT systems of public and private organisations.

Sam Curry, chief security officer at Cybereason, added: “Kudos to the cyber security experts at Manchester United Football Club for their quick and decisive response to a reportedly sophisticated cyber attack on their network.”

“All companies and organisations in the public and private sector should heed this warning; you will be attacked and suffer material loss from well-funded hacking groups or motivated individuals looking to profit or make political statements off your brand by stealing data, encrypting your files and demanding ransom and causing your company to be singled out in the headlines.”