Channel catch-up: News in brief
Developments this week at Redsquid, BCS Consultancy, Evolve IP, ANS, Synaxon, TD Synnex, Advania and Guardz
Acquisitions, progress reports from last year; the establishment of fresh customer offerings; and a chance to extend and seal vendor partnerships have all been features of this week.
Redsquid: The security specialist sealed its first acquisition of 2026, picking up Security Software Services (S3). The move is part of Redsquid’s ambition to become a £50m-plus technology group. “This acquisition is about momentum and values,” said Sohin Raithatha, CEO and co-founder at Redsquid. “S3 has built something special, a great team, strong customer trust, and a culture that aligns perfectly with Redsquid. By bringing S3 into the group, we’re scaling what works, not disrupting it. This is how we build a £50m+ technology business the right way.”
BCS Consultancy: the datacentre consultancy has launched a sustainability service and appointed James Rogers Jones as head of sustainable development at BCS. The decision to offer a standalone service is in recognition of the growing demand for consultancy around this area.
“Datacentres underpin our modern economy and are one of the most impactful industries in the world,” he said. “These assets can deliver enormous value to both clients and the communities they serve. Sustainability should no longer be framed primarily around ESG signalling or long-term carbon targets. Instead, it is increasingly becoming linked to energy security, price stability and operational resilience.”
Evolve IP: The cloud collaboration specialist has shared insights into how 2025 went for the business, with the firm growing new business by 10% year-on-year. Evolve IP’s global sales director, Alex Finn, said: “2025 was a momentous year, defined by major product deployments, expanded global reach and a revised company rebrand.
“We continue to build stronger partnerships and further growth across all core sectors. Together with our partners, and backed by dedicated international teams, we’ve delivered market-leading solutions, launched new capabilities, and continued to shape the future of unified communications and customer experience worldwide.”
ANS: The digital transformation specialist’s ANS Academy has been awarded a “strong standard” across all categories under the new Ofsted assessment framework. The firm has been running since 2013, and supported 247 apprentices in starting their careers in tech. “The Ofsted assessment reflects the quality and commitment at the heart of our ANS Academy,” said Richard Thompson, CEO of ANS. “As the first apprenticeship provider to achieve such consistently strong results under the new framework, the Academy’s continued success is a real testament to our focus on developing the next generation of technology talent.”
Acer relationship
Synaxon: The buying group has formed a relationship with Acer, providing laptops and PCs, and support to those looking to sell into the SME and education customer bases. “Acer is a significant addition to Synaxon UK’s growing vendor portfolio, and it means we can now offer even more options to our partners, backed by our renowned personal service,” said Mike Barron, UK managing director at Synaxon.
“Acer’s solutions are exactly right for Synaxon and its reseller partners; they meet all the needs of end-user customers and enable partners to compete effectively for new business. We will be doing everything we can to show them just how good an opportunity Acer presents, especially in the SMB and education markets, both of which are prime areas of focus and growth potential for Synaxon partners.”
TD Synnex: The distributor has been given the chance to represent Cisco in Ireland, providing the vendor’s portfolio to partners in the country. “The extension of our relationship with Cisco enables partners in Ireland to fully benefit from TD Synnex’s specialist support and value-added services across the complete Cisco portfolio, as well as the advantages of our Momentum programme,” said Jon Sawdon, business unit director for Cisco and enterprise networking, UK and Ireland, at TD Synnex.
“We are really looking forward to supporting Irish Cisco partners as they grow their business, prepare for Cisco 360 Partner Programme and drive success through 2026 and beyond.”
Advania: The channel player has retained its status as a VMware Cloud Service Provider partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Programme, despite recent changes in the initiative thanks to its vendor expertise. “Retaining partner status reflects the long-term investment we have made in VMware expertise across Northern Europe,” said Hege Støre, CEO of Advania. “More importantly, it reassures our customers that we are here for the long run, with the scale, capability and commitment needed to support their private cloud environments today and help them evolve at their own pace.”
Guardz: The cyber security firm that works with managed service providers has provided an update on its progress in 2025. The firm achieved 300% year-over-year ARR growth, fuelled by demand for its unified detection and response platform.
“As AI-driven threats accelerate and security complexity increases, we’ve focused on expanding our platform, strengthening our partner ecosystem and delivering agentic protection, and as we look ahead to 2026, we remain focused on continuing to innovate to empower MSPs to stay ahead of emerging threats while protecting small businesses at scale,” said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-founder of Guardz.