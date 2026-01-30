Channel catch-up: News in brief

Acquisitions, progress reports from last year; the establishment of fresh customer offerings; and a chance to extend and seal vendor partnerships have all been features of this week.

Redsquid: The security specialist sealed its first acquisition of 2026, picking up Security Software Services (S3). The move is part of Redsquid’s ambition to become a £50m-plus technology group. “This acquisition is about momentum and values,” said Sohin Raithatha, CEO and co-founder at Redsquid. “S3 has built something special, a great team, strong customer trust, and a culture that aligns perfectly with Redsquid. By bringing S3 into the group, we’re scaling what works, not disrupting it. This is how we build a £50m+ technology business the right way.”

BCS Consultancy: the datacentre consultancy has launched a sustainability service and appointed James Rogers Jones as head of sustainable development at BCS. The decision to offer a standalone service is in recognition of the growing demand for consultancy around this area.

“Datacentres underpin our modern economy and are one of the most impactful industries in the world,” he said. “These assets can deliver enormous value to both clients and the communities they serve. Sustainability should no longer be framed primarily around ESG signalling or long-term carbon targets. Instead, it is increasingly becoming linked to energy security, price stability and operational resilience.”

Evolve IP: The cloud collaboration specialist has shared insights into how 2025 went for the business, with the firm growing new business by 10% year-on-year. Evolve IP’s global sales director, Alex Finn, said: “2025 was a momentous year, defined by major product deployments, expanded global reach and a revised company rebrand.

“We continue to build stronger partnerships and further growth across all core sectors. Together with our partners, and backed by dedicated international teams, we’ve delivered market-leading solutions, launched new capabilities, and continued to shape the future of unified communications and customer experience worldwide.”

ANS: The digital transformation specialist’s ANS Academy has been awarded a “strong standard” across all categories under the new Ofsted assessment framework. The firm has been running since 2013, and supported 247 apprentices in starting their careers in tech. “The Ofsted assessment reflects the quality and commitment at the heart of our ANS Academy,” said Richard Thompson, CEO of ANS. “As the first apprenticeship provider to achieve such consistently strong results under the new framework, the Academy’s continued success is a real testament to our focus on developing the next generation of technology talent.”