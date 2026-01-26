The Cisco 360 channel programme has arrived

Having been on the horizon for a while, the Cisco 360 Partner Program has now officially launched, with the vendor keen to evolve the support and reward proposition for its channel base.

The networking giant has devised a programme focused on customer outcomes, providing the resources to make sure its partners, across a diverse range including managed service providers (MSPs), systems integrators (SIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs), hit the mark and deliver positive experiences for users.

“With our partners, we’ve strengthened what is already a world-class ecosystem to deliver even greater value and help our mutual customers connect, protect and thrive,” said Tim Coogan, senior vice-president of global partner sales at Cisco.

The nuts and bolts of the programme include the Cisco Partner Incentive (CIP), which outlines where predictable earnings can be generated across its portfolio, with rewards on offer for those that align with the roadmap and the strategy coming out of Cisco.

Fresh partner designations of “registered” and “preferred” are designed to make it clearer for customers trying to find a channel firm to work with.

The programme includes fresh rebates and development funds. Partners will also have access to new resources to help them market themselves to users.

The Cisco Partner Value Index (PVI) is the main method for the vendor to measure developers/advisers, mass-scale infrastructure and distributors with specific learning tools.

Distributors should also benefit from a fresh fund that is designed to generate closer alignment between the vendor and its distribution partners.

Partners will also get access to Cisco’s AI Assistant, which should make the Partner Experience Platform a smoother environment to pick up knowledge to help gain insights into where value can be added within the 360 programme.

Cisco is not alone in revising its partner programme to reflect a changing customer dynamic. Microsoft is another high-profile example of a vendor revising its approach.

There has been some unease expressed across the channel about the impact the programme revisions will have on funding and rebates.

But Steven Heinsius, vice-president of product management and marketing EMEA for Comstor at Westcon-Comstor, said those prepared to engage with the programme would find tangible benefits.

“By unifying incentives and streamlining how partners work with Cisco, the programme creates real clarity and momentum for those ready to seize it,” he said.

“Whether it’s building full-lifecycle solutions or accelerating managed services practices, the partner opportunity has never been greater. This is especially true for smaller and specialist partners, who are now able to compete with the biggest channel players out there thanks to the level playing field that Cisco 360 has created,” he added.

Cisco shared comments from other channel players that also viewed the arrival of 360 as a positive. Among them was TD Synnex.

“The Cisco 360 Partner Program helps us differentiate based on our expertise. We appreciate that we’re measured on the value we bring; that only benefits our mutual customers,” said Nicko Roussos, senior vice-president of Cisco strategy and transformation at TD Synnex.

Speaking to MicroScope in November 2025, Cisco’s Coogan said it had put a lot of effort into developing the 360 programme and was proud of its offering. “It gives our partners a platform, not just to showcase our technology, but their experience and resources that come around that,” he said.