Cisco provides training to prepare for 360 arrival

Cisco has expanded the training and detailed further enhancements it is providing for its channel ahead of the move to its 360 Partner Programme in January next year.

The vendor used its Partner Summit event being held in San Diego this week to outline more enablement, improved incentives and specialisations around artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, with the deadline of the 25 January launch of Cisco 360 moving ever closer.

On the training front, the Cisco Partner Learning Journeys provide support for partner sales and technical staff, an AI Assistant for Partners will help improve access to tools. In addition, the vendor is handing partners demo options with Advanced Cloud Demo Experiences that provide virtual labs that can simulate customer conditions.

The vendor’s Cisco U is providing more AI skills support to make sure the channel are up to speed, and the firm’s Learn with Cisco now includes the AI Infrastructure Specialist Certification within the CCNP Datacentre Certification track.

On the specialisations front, two fresh options have been announced – Secure AI Infrastructure and Secure Networking – that will be rolled out in February next year to provide partners with a chance to differentiate their skills and unlock bonuses.

In terms of incentives, the main theme of 360 is to link them with meeting customer needs, with the Cisco Partner Incentive introducing the Eligible Offers list and rebate rates that cover some key areas the vendor is looking to partners to drive growth, including campus refresh, AI, security and premium services, adopt and renew. A couple of further incentives, the cross-sell bonus and a next-generation specialisation bonus are further ways that the channel can unlock further rewards.

“The Cisco 360 Partner Programme is about more than recognition – it’s about empowering every partner to thrive at the centre of Cisco’s innovation. By investing in our partners’ capabilities and giving them the tools and resources they need, we’re enabling our ecosystem to deliver greater customer outcomes and lead in an AI-powered world,” said​ Elisabeth De Dobbeleer, senior vice-president of Cisco Partner Programme.

Partners are also being encouraged to market the changes and their expertise and ahead of the January launch the vendor has indicated there is a LaunchPad and branding toolkit that can be accessed by its channel to access marketing materials.

Cisco has stressed the changes to the partner programme have been developed in conjunction with its channel to ensure it not only meets customer demands but delivers on their needs.

“Cisco engaged partners early in the process and took our feedback along the way,” said Brian Ortbals, senior vice-president of WWT. “We appreciate Cisco’s continued commitment to our mutual success and growth.”

Jay McBain, chief analyst at Canalys, said one of the key elements of a successful programme was a commitment to transparency with clear rules for partners to follow to improve profitability.

“Cisco’s partner programme stands out for rewarding partners with clear recognition and meaningful incentives, making every investment count and driving stronger engagement,” he said.