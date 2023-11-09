Cisco unveils major partner incentive enhancements

Cisco has used the backdrop of its Partner Summit to outline increased incentives and more specialisations for its channel.

In a move that should encourage more sales across its hardware, software and as-a-service offerings, incentives have been improved. At the same time, Cisco indicated it will be adding up to six new solution specialisations in the next nine months.

The decision has been made to pull together various incentive options under a single programme, the Cisco Partner Incentive, which will reward those that line-up behind its various products and services. The plan is to roll out the enhancements in the second half of 2024 in a phased approach to provide partners with time to understand the changes and transition to the fresh model.

Incentives will cover non-recurring and recurring offers and customer value with rebates judged on the total contract value of a sale, driving user adoption and incremental revenues that emerge from taking a subscription approach.

There will also be an opportunity to earn rebate bonuses for partners that invest in their Cisco practices.

In addition, the firm is looking to increase business going via MSPs, with an expectation that 46% of its sales will be sold as a managed service by 2027. Cisco has launched its Partner Advanced Support for that side of the channel, with guided access to API integrations so partners can extend their own services.

The expectation is that by providing faster access to technical support, it will encourage MSPs to increase their Cisco business.