Channel catch-up: News in brief

It has been another week that saw acquisitions, distributors signing vendors and suppliers stepping up the enablement they provide around AI, as well as some vendors introducing partner programme enhancements.

ANS The channel player has acquired Oxford-based Sci-Net Business Solutions (Sci-Net), which will bolster the firm’s AI capabilities. The deal will add Sci-Net’s 65-strong technology consultants, cloud specialists and developers into ANS. The deal follows the move by ANS for Makutu in September, and Dynamics 365 specialist Preact in 2022, as the business continues to expand its footprint and expertise. “Our acquisition of Sci-Net is our latest milestone in a strategy that combines strong organic growth with selective M&A activity,” said Richard Thompson, CEO at ANS. “Sci-Net’s business central expertise will further expand our already strong Microsoft offering. Making understanding customers’ problems the first step to any solution, Sci-Net’s approach aligns with our own ambitions to get all UK businesses ready for AI. “Our consolidation of some of the sector’s leading Microsoft-focused digital transformation partners puts us in the strongest position to equip organisations across the UK for an AI-enabled future.”

Hammer Distribution Just a few weeks after the brand Hammer returned to the channel, the distributor has made a signing, adding Liqid. The specialist in software-defined composable infrastructure for on-premise datacentres and edge environments joins Hammer’s portfolio in the UK&I, Benelux and the Nordics. Adam Blackwell, director of AI, server and advanced technology at Hammer, said: “The demand for solutions that can handle data-heavy workloads like AI is growing exponentially, and Liqid’s composable infrastructure is perfectly positioned to meet this need. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing our partners with innovative, market-leading solutions that drive tangible business outcomes for their customers. By bringing Liqid into our portfolio, we’re enabling our partners to deliver AI-ready infrastructure that is more efficient, more flexible and more profitable.”

e92plus The security-focused distie sealed a partnership with password management specialist LastPass, offering the technology in the UK&I and Benelux. “Identity protection is a critical foundation of cyber security, and LastPass is a globally recognised leader in this space,” said Mukesh Gupta, CEO at e92plus. “We’re proud to add them to our portfolio and bring their solutions to our partners across the regions. Together, we’ll help organisations of all sizes take control of their passwords and credentials while meeting the growing compliance and security demands.”

TD Synnex The distributor has launched a programme to get partners up to speed with AI. The Practice Builder methodology for Destination AI provides guidance to help partners establish their own expertise around the technology. “Before you set out on any journey, you need to know where you are going and how to get there,” said Simon Bennett, managing director of advanced solutions for UK and Ireland at TD Synnex. “The TD Synnex Destination AI Practice Builder enables partners to take a structured path to building their capabilities to the point where they can drive real business development. It gives them a clear pathway to AI success.”

Intermedia The comms player has expanded its service provider migration programme to support partners looking to get customers from legacy UC platforms to its AI-powered alternative. The programme includes access to automated software tools and go-to-market support. “Service providers know they need to modernise their UC platforms, but migration costs have been a major roadblock,” said John Tucker, vice-president of service provider product management at Intermedia. “By eliminating this barrier, we’re enabling our partners to protect their customer base; reduce churn; and deliver modern, AI-powered communications through Intermedia’s wide range of solutions.”

LevelBlue The managed security services player has signed a definitive agreement to acquire extended detection and response specialist Cybereason. “The addition of Cybereason is a strategic leap forward in our mission to become the most complete cyber security partner for our clients and strategic partners,” said Bob McCullen, CEO and chairman of LevelBlue. “By combining Cybereason’s world-class XDR and DFIR capabilities with our AI-powered MDR and incident response, we can deliver unified protection that’s proactive, scalable, and purpose-built for today’s fast-evolving threats.”

Barracuda Networks The security player has added some enhancements to its BarracudaONE platform, adding more features that would appeal to managed service providers. The additions include bulk remediation for email threats, PSA integrations for automated billing and invoicing, and streamlined account management. “These new capabilities underscore Barracuda’s unwavering commitment to helping MSPs scale securely, respond to threats faster and operate with greater agility,” said Michelle Hodges, senior vice-president of global channels and alliances at Barracuda. “Aligned with our partner-first mission, we’re equipping MSPs with the tools they need to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional protection to their customers. By embedding automation and intelligence into daily workflows, we’re enabling our partners to achieve stronger, more profitable outcomes – with greater speed, precision and impact.”