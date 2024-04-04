Umbraco provides update on sustainability progress

Content management system player Umbraco has shared its latest update on its sustainability progress.

The firm’s second annual Impact report covers its activities in terms of people, society and planet.

Given its position as a CMS player, Umbraco has helped develop websites – more than a million in the past decade – and works with an open source community that includes more than 250,000 software contributors and 1,500 digital agency partners building offerings on the platform.

Umbraco CEO Kim Sneum-Madsen said the firm understood its position in the ecosystem and the responsibility to improve its sustainability position. “We recognise our responsibility to help our community to make websites more energy-efficient and sustainable,” he said.

“Our strategy is to create an inclusive community and workplace where diversity is celebrated and well-being is prioritised, to ensure that Umbraco continues to provide a nurturing, gender-balanced environment that empowers all employees to contribute to their full potential.”

The latest Impact report details how the firm is working with the community, partners and customers to improve sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

Umbraco started calculating its carbon footprint in 2022, and last year applied the Greenhouse Gas Corporate Standard to improve accuracy when calculating Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. The largest sources of emissions have been identified, and steps are being taken to improve efficiency.