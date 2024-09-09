Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

Some senior appointments feature in this round-up from the post working week. Those executives will be coming on board ahead of the busiest time of year, with talk of ‘growth’ carrying a lot of weight as they try to have a positive impact on their businesses.

Sharp The firm has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Roland Singer as its vice-president of IT Services. Singer has been given the role after proving a success in the vendor’s Swiss IT Services business, ITpoint Systems, where he was head and founder of the company which was acquired by Sharp in 2021. Alexander Hermann, president of Information Services at Sharp Europe, said: “Sharp’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions remains at the forefront of our strategy. Under Roland’s leadership of our European IT Services business, Sharp will solidify its position as a leading provider in the European IT services market.”

Umbraco The open-source .NET CMS platform provider has appointed industry veteran Mats Persson as CEO, with the former boss Kim Sneum-Madsen remaining on Umbraco’s board of directors. Persson brings 30 years of leadership experience, including senior roles within PWC and IBM, as the COO of Adform, and as CEO of digital startup Cavai. “This is a really exciting time to be joining the company,” said Persson. “Umbraco has steadily grown to 150 people, with its international presence reinforced by a well-established partner network and a global community of highly engaged open-source software contributors. Over the past 30 years of working in this industry, I’ve seen that once a company reaches this size, that’s when it really gains momentum in the market.”

Capgemini The firm has made a double executive change with Paul Margetts, formerly managing director of the UK Business Unit, becoming CEO of Capgemini’s Asia-Pacific strategic business unit effective October 1, 2024. He replaces Olaf Pietschner, who will take on the new role of chief revenue officer in APAC. Meanwhile, Rob Walker has replaced Margetts as managing director of the UK Business Unit, effective from 2 September. “I am also very happy to welcome Rob Walker to Capgemini,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “He has a wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge in key sectors. Rob is passionate about supporting clients in driving growth through technology innovation and building high-performance teams. I know he will add great value to the UK Business Unit’s next chapter of development. I wish Paul and Rob every success in their new positions.”