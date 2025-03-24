Cloud, colocation or on-premise? Consider all options

Every CIO relies on their own or, more likely, someone else’s datacentre capacity, but the nature of that reliance is increasingly unpredictable. That’s because of the surging demand for datacentre capacity in general, and the constraints on delivering on that demand. But it’s also because of the way artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how datacentres operate.

Figures from real estate giant CBRE highlight the apparently inexhaustible demand for datacentre capacity. In the US, the average vacancy rate for primary markets hit a record low of 2.8% in 2024. Europe saw record new capacity come on stream in 2024, with take-up outstripping new supply – the seventh consecutive year Europe has hit a record. Overall European vacancy rates are expected to hit 8.5% in 2025 – bigger than the US, perhaps, but a record low for the region.

This has further fuelled the datacentre building boom. But that boom is constrained by access to land, power and water – even in the US.

So, unsurprisingly, reservation signs are being slapped on capacity. “Preleasing” rates are expected to hit 90% or more in the US, CBRE predicts, with rental rates hitting the record highs last seen in 2011-12.

So, how should CIOs understand this market when they’re thinking about planning their own datacentre needs?

AI is driving the datacentre boom due to its relentless drive for graphics processing unit (GPU)-fuelled capacity. That’s certainly what CBRE expects. But AI introduces its own uncertainties.

Certainly, it has highlighted the broader issues that are crimping datacentre buildouts. In the UK, the Labour government has pledged to overhaul planning and clear the way for datacentre building. How that might progress amidst a ramp-up in defence spending remains to be seen. In the US, the Trump administration’s Stargate strategy has promised a $500bn public-private partnership to build out datacentre and related infrastructure to sharpen the country’s AI edge.

Even if these government-backed initiatives are not thrown off course by “events dear boy, events”, they will still take years to come to fruition. How they will benefit businesses and other user organisations, rather than hyperscalers, is not immediately clear.

But land, water and power apart, there are other factors at play.

Dan Scarbrough, chief commercial officer of AI data mobility startup Stelia, says the current frenzy has undermined the traditional economics of the industry.

The laws of thermodynamics One element is Nvidia’s rapid release cycle. Operators offering GPU-powered capacity find it becomes old hat very quickly. “Datacentres historically have been built to last 15 years, and you’re going from 40 kilowatts to forecast half a megawatt rack density over the course of a few iterations of the chip,” he says. That rapid tech turnover means some customers are loathe to commit to long contracts. At the same time, keeping datacentre infrastructure up to date to cope with newer generations of higher-performing silicon is far more challenging. The datacentre has been pegged as a real estate asset, with relatively stable value for 15, 25 years. It’s now becoming more like an iPhone Dan Scarbrough, Stelia “The datacentre has been pegged as a real estate asset, with relatively stable value for 15, 25 years,” says Scarbrough. “It’s now becoming more like an iPhone.” This has fuelled the rise of specialist operators, such as GPU-as-a-service firms. Josh Mesout, chief innovation officer at cloud services provider Civo, which both operates its own datacentre capacity and uses other providers, says GPUs raise their own issues. Access to chips is one thing, but it’s quite another to have the power, cooling or even management infrastructure that customers need. “These are not easy things to use. They are very complex and require very deep system application,” he says. Mesout suggests GPUs – or at least Nvidia’s silicon – are not necessarily going to be the only game in town. “I think the interesting part we’re seeing is things like TPUs [tensor processing units] and NPUs [neural processing units] can generate the same thing for 10 times less power.” Throw in concern over export restrictions, he says, and “we’re almost building the perfect environment for someone to build an Nvidia competitor”. More broadly, says Mesout, after years of the rush to cloud, enterprises are now more comfortable with multicloud and hybrid cloud. Rather than thinking about straightforward cloud migration, he says: “It’s now a full-fledged infrastructure digital transformation looking at things like, ‘Should we buy a warehouse to put a datacentre in there? I’ve got loads of spare real estate footprint. I’ve got offices companies don’t want. Could that be a datacentre?’.” Moreover, some companies will simply not be near a datacentre or cloud facility that can support their operations. This is particularly important for real-time operations, such as manufacturing, which can’t tolerate latency. Penny Madsen, senior research director at IDC, cites the case of a large agriculture firm which uses AI to manage watering. It had to build an AI-capable datacentre as it was simply too far away from either a cloud or datacentre provider. “There’s also those cases where you need to take the AI closer to the end user,” she adds. It’s not always the case that AI and cloud or general compute can co-exist, particularly in third-party datacentres, she says, as some tenants in a datacentre won’t be comfortable having any water-cooled racks near their kit.