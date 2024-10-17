What are tensor processing units and what is their role in AI?

There are central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs) and even data processing units (DPUs) – all of which are well-known and commonplace now. GPUs in particular have seen a recent rise to prominence with the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI).

You may have also heard of tensor processing units (TPUs), which are a Google creation and only available via their cloud services.

But what are TPUs, and why might you need them?

In short, they are processing units customised for use with the high-dimensional data found in AI processing operations. But, before we set out their characteristics in detail, let’s see how they compare with other forms of processor.

CPUs, as we all probably know, are the core of all computing. Core being the operative word nowadays, as multiple cores – in other words, individual processing units within the CPU – handle multiple compute functions.

CPUs are in fact the general purpose processors of the computing world. They handle incoming instructions and outgoing messaging to other parts of the system and the overall orchestration of events. That’s because they can handle numerous sets of functionality simultaneously and they’re good at it.

But, ever since there have been CPUs, there has also been the need to offload processing-heavy operations to more specialised chips.

What use are TPUs when GPUs exist? And so, GPUs emerged. They were originally, as the name suggests, built to handle graphics processing in gaming, but later began to find a use in AI. That’s because graphics processing is all about matrix operations. In other words, in calculations that involve matrices – for example, in multiple dimensions – and these were found to be suited to AI operations also. But, while GPUs can handle matrix operations, they are not quite as customised to this task as TPUs, as we shall see. Nvidia has somewhat become synonymous with the market in GPUs for AI use cases lately, but they are also available from other vendors.

What do DPUs do? Then there are also DPUs, deployed in servers to handle data transfer, data reduction, security and analytics. Here, these tasks are offloaded from CPUs with DPUs to bring more specialisation to the tasks involved, freeing up the CPU for more general and orchestration duties. DPUs are available from Intel, Nvidia, Marvell and AMD, as well as in the cloud from, for example, Amazon Web Services, with its Nitro cards.