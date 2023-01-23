Is composable business most essential technology trend to meet challenges of 2023 and beyond?

“Life’s what you make it,” sang the synth-pop post-rock band Talk Talk in 1986 – perhaps a suggestion we should all take on board when considering the predictions for 2023. Economic forecasts are starting to make Nostradamus look like a fun dinner party guest, so when we start seeing stories about composable computing being the answer to troublesome times, it’s worth exploring.

A year ago, Gartner was predicting that composability would be one of the biggest tech trends of 2022. In 2020, it defined composability as: “[A means of] creating an organisation made from interchangeable building blocks. The modular setup enables a business to rearrange and reorient as needed depending on external (or internal) factors like a shift in customer values or sudden change in supply chain or materials.”

It outlined four principles: more speed through discovery; greater agility through modularity; better leadership through orchestration; and resilience through autonomy.

The idea that organisations could architect businesses for real-time adaptability and resilience in the face of uncertainty is an interesting one. Organisations using technology based on modular, packaged business capabilities rather than having to fit processes and plans around the prescribed functions of large software applications is certainly a shift in approach.

Kim Sneum-Madsen, CEO of open source content management system company Umbraco, works with the UK’s Royal Navy and The Royal College of Surgeons. He believes the composable approach to app development is increasingly important, not just to adaptability but to future-proofing IT investments.

“The economic situation will force companies to focus their budgets on technology that directly benefits customer experience and brings in more revenue,” says Sneum-Madsen. “No one wants to pay hefty software licences for features they’re not using and which don’t directly benefit the bottom line. This will drive more companies to adopt a composable approach to their tech stack, which allows them to blend best-of-breed technologies that keep pace with consumers’ expectations.”

As Joe Cicman, senior analyst, digital transformation, at Forrester, points out in his blog, the problem is that organisations have become used to doing enterprise tech in a particular way, bolting on subscription software to core enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools, for example, so they can meet the changing needs of departments.

Cicman writes: “Every day I asked myself, ‘how is it possible for one vendor to create one product that works across multiple industries and grows in scope as a company’s digital remit grows?’ After talking to the vendors, turns out … it’s not possible.”

Sneum-Madsen’s work with the Royal Navy is a good example of this, where Umbraco’s “composable architecture and headless CMS” has been the control centre for the MyNavy app. It has a huge remit, in that it has to be all things to all people, providing training and career planning, healthcare management, family support and arrangement of travel, among other functions.

Currently used by 35,000 people across the globe, MyNavy allows for the sort of flexibility required to meet the varying needs of users, integrating the most appropriate third-party applications, rather than being locked into a single supplier’s feature set.