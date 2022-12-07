Air IT brings number of acquisitions to 10

Managed services player Air IT has sealed its ninth and tenth acquisitions as it continues to expand the business in terms of both revenues and headcounts.

The past two years have seen eight deals struck and the firm deliver organic growth of 39%. The August Equity-backed business is looking to keep that momentum going with the addition of Silverbug and Scoria.

The two firms will take the organisations headcount past 400 and give it a customer base 2,200 strong, which is 10x the number that were on the books when the investment was made in Air IT back in 2020.

Based in Milton Keynes, Silverbug has a track record that stretches back more than two decades built on its ability to provide support around security, disaster recovery and Microsoft 365.

Scoria is based in London and delivers managed services to customers looking for a partner that can help to reduce complexity.

“I’m delighted to welcome the Silverbug and Scoria teams to Air IT,” said James Steventon, CEO of Air IT. “They share our approach and culture, delivering exceptional service for their clients. We’re excited to bring additional knowledge, skills and experience to Air IT.”

From an August Equity point of view, the acquisitions are further evidence of a strategy in action that will extend Air’s reach and UK coverage.

“We invested in Air IT to support their mission to become the largest IT service partner of choice for UK SMEs,” said Mehul Patel, partner at August Equity. “Silverbug and Scoria are the ninth and tenth acquisitions as we continue to scale and augment the Air IT business.”

Elsewhere, the move has been made to strengthen the firm’s supply chain enterprise resource planning (ERP) position at a time when it is an area being pushed more by vendors, including Microsoft and AWS.

“Over the past few years, unpredictable and frequent supply chain disruptions have made it even more challenging for businesses to manage inventories and to keep customers happy,” said Todd Johnson, US managing director of Nexer Enterprise Applications.

In response, Rangeline Solutions co-founder and CEO Mike Sigler said that there was a need for the global supply chain to become more efficient, accessible and connected, and this deal would support that.

“We’ll solidify Nexer’s position in the top 1% of Microsoft Business Application partners and deepen their supply chain ERP knowledge on behalf of not just our own customers, but the global base of manufacturers and distributors that depend on Microsoft every day,” he said.