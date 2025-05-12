Worawut - stock.adobe.com
Channel moves: Who’s gone where?
Moves of note this week at WatchGuard, Quantum Trilogy, Delinea and Nexer Enterprise Applications
CEO transitions, the recruitment of channel veterans and moves to bring on board experience to bolster the business are the themes of the week.
WatchGuard Technologies: The security supplier has announced a planned leadership change, revealing that CEO Prakash Panjwani will transition out of his operational role, continuing to serve on the board of directors and as a strategic adviser to the company.
Vats Srivatsan, a cyber security industry veteran and operating partner at Vector Capital, has been named interim CEO. The board is starting the search for a permanent replacement.
“Prakash’s leadership over the past decade has been instrumental in transforming WatchGuard into a leading cyber security platform company,” said Alex Slusky, founding partner and managing director of Vector Capital, WatchGuard’s majority owner.
“Few leaders leave the kind of legacy he has ‒ shaping not only the company’s strategy, but also producing consistent strong performance and operational excellence.”
Quantum Trilogy: The public sector specialist has welcomed Rebecca Alderson as chief portfolio officer. Alderson brings over a decade of experience working at the Ministry of Defence, and will be bringing that expertise to bear in her fresh role.
“Rebecca’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Quantum Trilogy, as demand for our mission-critical solutions continues to grow at pace,” said Alain Obadia, the company’s CEO. “Her deep expertise in managing complex, high-stakes portfolios, coupled with her proven track record of delivering at the very highest level, will be instrumental in helping us scale with purpose, while continuing to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”
Channel momentum
Delinea: The security player has appointed Alex Thurber as senior vice-president of global channels. He comes with an impressive CV that includes time in sales, channel strategy and customer success, and will now be helping to mastermind Delinea’s channel momentum and scaling its partner ecosystem. He was most recently at Riverbed Technology, but has also clocked up time at Cisco, McAfee, Pulse Secure, WatchGuard and BlackBerry.
“Alex’s arrival comes at a crucial time as we focus on building partnerships and expanding our client base to fuel Delinea’s next phase of growth,” said Chris Kelly, president of Delinea.
“His proven track record in channel strategy and strategic alliances fits perfectly with where we are headed. With AI playing an increasing role in how organisations defend against identity-based threats, Alex’s deep expertise will be instrumental in further elevating our partner network to deliver seamless identity security.”
Nexer Enterprise Applications: The digital transformation specialist has welcomed Gareth Mitchell-Jones as its head of data and AI for the UK, with a brief to lead the firm’s expanding data practice.
Colin Crow, managing director at Nexer Enterprise Applications, said the hire came at an important time for the business. “Client demand for trustworthy, production-ready data and AI solutions has grown exponentially in the past couple of years,” he said.
“Gareth’s blend of deep technical knowledge and real-world execution experience will play a key role in helping our customers turn strategic ambitions into measurable outcomes. His appointment underlines our commitment to investing in the people and capabilities required to keep clients at the forefront of innovation – meeting them wherever they are on their data journeys.”