Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

CEO transitions, the recruitment of channel veterans and moves to bring on board experience to bolster the business are the themes of the week.

WatchGuard Technologies: The security supplier has announced a planned leadership change, revealing that CEO Prakash Panjwani will transition out of his operational role, continuing to serve on the board of directors and as a strategic adviser to the company.

Vats Srivatsan, a cyber security industry veteran and operating partner at Vector Capital, has been named interim CEO. The board is starting the search for a permanent replacement.

“Prakash’s leadership over the past decade has been instrumental in transforming WatchGuard into a leading cyber security platform company,” said Alex Slusky, founding partner and managing director of Vector Capital, WatchGuard’s majority owner.

“Few leaders leave the kind of legacy he has ‒ shaping not only the company’s strategy, but also producing consistent strong performance and operational excellence.”

Quantum Trilogy: The public sector specialist has welcomed Rebecca Alderson as chief portfolio officer. Alderson brings over a decade of experience working at the Ministry of Defence, and will be bringing that expertise to bear in her fresh role.

“Rebecca’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Quantum Trilogy, as demand for our mission-critical solutions continues to grow at pace,” said Alain Obadia, the company’s CEO. “Her deep expertise in managing complex, high-stakes portfolios, coupled with her proven track record of delivering at the very highest level, will be instrumental in helping us scale with purpose, while continuing to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”