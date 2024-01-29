Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

If there is a loose theme of the past week, it would be around security, with several vendors looking to bring in fresh expertise. It has meant there are a few names for the channel to update in their contacts book.

SecurityBridge The SAP security provider has revealed that Joris Van De Vis, a co-founder of SecurityBridge’s recently acquired Protect4S organisation, has been named SecurityBridge’s director of security research and lab director. He comes with a CV that stretches over two decades, and he has been credited with identifying more than 100 SAP vulnerabilities. His skills will be leaned on to amplify SecurityBridge’s capabilities to analyse newly released SAP security notes on Patch Tuesday to help the firm’s customers.

Panzura The hybrid multicloud data management player has appointed Dan Waldschmidt as chief executive officer (CEO). He joined Panzura in 2020 as a refounder, where he helped craft the strategy for revenue generation and moving Panzura into the enterprise market. “I am incredibly proud of the impressive growth that this team has achieved to date. However, our ambitions are higher and the impact we plan to deliver for the enterprise is much greater,” said Dan Waldschmidt, CEO of Panzura. “We are confident we can move even faster to provide customers with unrivalled value, security, visibility and control of their stored data.”

F5 The security player has welcomed Samir Sherif as senior vice-president and chief information security officer (CISO). His CV includes time as CISO at both Absolute Software and Imperva, as well as global head of application security at Citigroup. “As the new CISO at F5, my mission is to harness our leadership in multicloud application security to further strengthen our enterprise cybersecurity initiatives,” said Sherif. “By continuing to raise the bar on our security culture and standards and showcasing the intrinsic value of our security technologies, we aim to empower our customers to build a better and more secure digital world. I am excited to build on F5’s commitment to ensuring that security is the foundation of our offerings.”

UiPath The enterprise automation player has rolled out the red carpet for Pradeep Kumar, who becomes senior vice-president of services and customer success. Most recently, Kumar worked as senior vice-president and general manager of HPE Services at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. He has held other senior roles at HPE, including senior vice-president of Global Shared Delivery. “As our more than 10,000 customers worldwide transform through AI and automation, our ability to support every step of their journey toward remarkable business outcomes is paramount,” said UiPath chief customer officer Kelly Ducourty. “Pradeep serves an essential role in our commitment to deliver exceptional customer experiences, and our unified services and customer success team under his leadership will enable our customers to achieve their goals faster.”

Delinea The privileged access management (PAM) player has welcomed Matt Bruun, who becomes its vice-president for Northern Europe. That will make him responsible for the overall strategic business direction in the UK, Ireland, Benelux and Nordic Countries, driving sales and channel strategies and teams to build Delinea’s market share in the region. “Matt has a wealth of experience in helping customers solve their complex cyber security challenges and joins Delinea with a great track record of delivering effective strategies to drive sales, revenue and customer satisfaction,” said Spence Young, senior vice-president of EMEA at Delinea. “This appointment underlines Delinea’s focus on continued growth across this region and to maintain our commitment to deliver the highest levels of service to our customers, partners and employees.”