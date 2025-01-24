Assured Data Protection sets sights on European growth

Assured Data Protection is looking to expand the company geographically and increase business with partners over the course of the next 12 months.

The data protection specialist has delivered decent growth in its latest fiscal year, and is looking to keep that momentum going through a combination of working with its existing partner base and entering into fresh regions.

Rob Mackle, managing director for EMEA at Assured, is spearheading that strategy, and is keen to build on the performance it delivered in the past fiscal year. “We’re already growing at 40% year on year,” he said. “We’re probably going to do 50% financial year 2026, which obviously should get harder and harder the bigger you are to keep that level of growth. But we’re hiring 100 people in the next financial year. So, we have massive growth ambitions. The market is definitely there and we obviously sell via channel. So, we are investing heavily in channel, resources, channel account managers, solution engineers, and obviously back-end staff.”

The MSP received the backing of Oakley Capital back in October 2024 to fuel growth at the disaster recovery and cyber resilience specialist.

Detailing its reasons for the investment, the finance firm indicated it expected Assured to grow by a multiple of five over the next five years because it was operating in a market with increasing customer demand.

Mackle said there were ambitions to drive growth this year from existing partners and territories, as well as bringing on board fresh relationships and expanding into more territories.

“We see this expanding with our customers, existing partners, but also new,” he said. “We’re bringing really good new partners, and all the time, not just in the UK or North America. We’re expanding already into Latin America – which is looking is really good – Canada, Europe’s big expansion for us this year, [in] the Middle East, we’re going to double down there. We obviously focus on North America and the UK, but my remit is to take it into Europe. We’re doing that strategically [via] different routes.”