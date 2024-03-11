A better way to manage hybrid or multicloud deployments

With hybrid cloud no longer merely a stop along the way to full-fledged public cloud, tackling management complexity is essential.

Cost is among the considerations IT leaders take into account when assessing whether to deploy workloads on the public cloud or on-premise. Tony Lock, distinguished analyst at Freeform Dynamics, confirms “complete cost predictability” with public cloud can be hard to achieve, but cloud allows organisations to achieve things otherwise too difficult or complex to try or even think about.

The trouble with mix-and-match hybrid cloud is defining requirements in relation to specific needs. Users might require a mix of on-site, private cloud, local cloud services sitting in between, or standalone silos serving individual applications, with many adding in public and multicloud too.

This can lead to a highly heterogeneous IT environment. “It’s all about the art of the possible,” says Lock. “You can mix it up with infrastructure cloud providers and past cloud providers, and with SaaS [software-as-a-service] providers as well increasingly, to extract data they’ve got in an on-site application, with information in SaaS, and maybe analyse that with ML [machine learning] algorithms from one or more public cloud providers.”

Major services firms – from HPE, IBM and Dell Services to Microsoft and Google – all “do” hybrid cloud, with public cloud players realising long ago that not everyone was going to leap on “US Cloud X” since many need local presence, data sovereignty or similar, Lock explains.

For instance, Microsoft packages elements of its cloud service to run on a server in a firm’s own datacentre, although these solutions typically act as part of that bigger public cloud, with the customer having full control, including for update authorisation.

This highly heterogeneous IT environment can cause management headaches. What’s crucial, says Lock, is the questions you ask of different suppliers. “Are you going to get the sort of support you need to make this work? Do you have all the knowledge and skills you need to run it – if not, have you got a specialist in mind that knows them well enough and knows you well enough to make that work for you?

“Can current or envisaged infrastructure support a desired solution and service level agreements (SLAs)? Have you exposed all the redundancies across the organisation? What’s running that shouldn’t be? How is your tech evolving over time? What might be done bit by bit as sub-components?”

Organisations may not be in a position to put skilled IT people on two-month training programmes to work out the art of the possible within a specific option, yet you need to understand how to achieve what’s needed, safely, cost-effectively, and with some hope of an optimal result.

Once you’ve answered the questions, you should be in a much better position to pull it off – or choose a different cloud mix. Avoid allowing it to come from the board as a company directive that sounds good, from their perspective, as a goal for 2025 or the like.

IT leaders should also ensure they avoid the temptation to provide department heads with new applications they request. Rather than responding to a request for something like a new accounting system, Lock says IT leaders should ask departments proactively what might prove useful and what they’re interested in.

They should then ensure visibility is sufficient to enable manipulation of the environment to meet changing requirements. “Managing cloud is about process, process, process. Then you can run hybrid cloud in any of the myriad versions or recipes,” says Lock.

Consistent data management across on-premise, hybrid and multicloud environments is another factor to consider. Grant Caley, chief technologist for UK and Ireland at NetApp, recommends IT leaders have a plan on how to store, manage, optimise and secure data in the chosen environment. “What I see customers struggling with is working out how to standardise and operate across that,” he says.

Consistent data protection, data security and provisioning drives cost optimisation, with standardising the layers – building horizontally on top of the a hybrid multicloud environment – crucial for manageability.

“We can’t just have data or security or disaster recovery managed differently on-premise to the cloud. You need consistency operationally to focus on leveraging the services which these different environments bring to bear,” he says.

Once some of those challenges are solved, start to think about how to pull in helpful cloud or on-premise services, devising an answer that fits and helps ensure that all the different requirements, processes and procedures for the environment relate to each other.

At NetApp, SaaS such as Microsoft 365 or Dynamics might be chosen if it reduces the complexity of management, he says.

“But you’ve got a lot of middle ground – maybe having written your own applications, or have been going into containerisation and paths or platforms that can be on-prem or cloud,” says Caley. “Then it becomes an argument about all those other factors. Have you got skills? What’s the cost profile? What do you really need? Do you need cloud AI [artificial intelligence]?”

However, he adds that “true” hybrid multicloud, including the building of multicloud apps spanning different public clouds, remains fairly rare.