UK fibre providers struggle to meet rising demands

The UK fixed broadband market has been an undoubted success in recent years as major players and independent alternative network providers (altnets) offer access to ultrafast broadband across the UK, mainly through full-fibre connectivity, but fibre providers are now facing significant operational challenges, with 53% reporting a lack of day-to-day control over their field operations, according to research from Totalmobile.

With the new government reconfirming the previous administration’s push to reach 92% fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) coverage by 2030, under the £5bn Project Gigabit programme, the provider of field service management software said the stakes have never been higher for fibre providers.

Totalmobile’s study surveyed 100 senior telecoms managers and highlighted how rising customer demands, operational blind spots and insufficient technology are creating major hurdles for fibre providers across the country. Indeed, it warned that without urgent adoption of advanced digital technologies, many providers could face penalties, lost customers and unsustainable operational models.

A key finding was that “unrealistic” service level agreements (SLAs) are threatening service delivery. Over 60% of respondents identified unrealistic SLAs and workforce strain as top concerns, while the growing demand for high-speed fibre services was overwhelming providers, making it difficult to ensure first-time fixes and to meet customer expectations.

Operational blind spots also came to the fore, with more than half (53%) of senior operators lacking day-to-day control over field operations. Without real-time visibility into their workflows, many providers risk missing deadlines and underdelivering on customer promises.

As the emphasis on environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets intensifies, executives are facing growing pressure to minimise unnecessary site visits and reduce carbon emissions. Notably, 38% of respondents indicated that achieving ESG targets was a primary objective for senior leadership.

Providers that fail to innovate face not only operational risks, but also potential fines and reputational damage.

As a result, the study showed there was a need for immediate technological investment. Nearly 60% of fibre providers conceded that their current technology was insufficient to handle the complexity of modern operations. Investment in areas such as automated workforce scheduling, mobile access to real-time data and predictive maintenance is seen as critical to staying competitive.

The research also showed that altnets that embraced tech solutions were well-positioned to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction and reduce environmental impact. Automated scheduling and predictive analytics allow fibre providers to proactively manage their workforce, anticipate potential issues and meet SLAs more effectively.

In a call to action, the study stressed that as the fibre industry continues to face increasing complexity, adopting digital tools will be key for providers to maintain a sustainable business model while delivering high-quality service.

“The research makes it clear – altnets are facing unprecedented pressures. Whether it’s managing workforce demand, delivering customer satisfaction, or hitting sustainability goals, the only way forward is through digital transformation,” said Totalmobile managing director of commercial and infrastructure Rob Gilbert, emphasising the urgency. “Fibre providers need to invest in technology now or risk being left behind as the market continues to evolve.”