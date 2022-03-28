Virgin Media O2 Business aims to ‘go beyond’ traditional broadband SLAs

Looking to assist new large enterprise and public sector customers with more than 250 employees in reaping the benefits of digital ways of working, enterprise connectivity provider Virgin Media O2 Business has unveiled Success Agreement, a bespoke programme designed to elevate standard service-level agreements (SLAs).

Explaining the background to the programme and what it feels is its necessity, the business-focused arm of Virgin Media O2 said that where conventional SLAs outline the service offering customers can expect from their IT solutions provider, the Success Agreement will build on this, helping to define specific goals or outcomes for each individual customer.

They are attributed with offering more flexibility, with no penalty if usage drops by up to 15%, and reduced dual-running costs for the first three months. There is also a 25% reduction to the relevant monthly service charge until customers meet their objectives (for up to 12 months) for those that haven’t met their goals within six months of service deployment.

Virgin Media O2 Business has a portfolio offering a variety of managed connectivity services and flexible working capabilities, security, data insight, 5G private networks and cloud solutions, as well as wholesale services to other operators and partners.

In practical technological terms, Success Agreement will see Virgin Media O2 Business work closely with customers signing up to its Zscaler (cloud security), 8×8 (voice over IP), software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN), mobile and Voice for Teams services to create a bespoke plan, built around their organisation.

“We all know the benefits digital transformation brings, from improving employee experiences to revolutionising day-to-day operations. But we’ve also seen that becoming a more digital business can be a huge undertaking, and it’s time for customers to expect more from their suppliers,” said Katy Liddell, director of customer excellence at Virgin Media O2 Business.

“We want to simplify the move to digital for our large enterprise and public sector customers, so we’re introducing a whole new way of working together – built on partnership, flexibility and a unique commitment to their success,” she added.

“The Success Agreement goes above and beyond standard SLAs by putting an organisation’s individual goals at the heart of our working relationship. We’ll work closely with our customers to define their digital goals, and help build a bespoke plan to get them there successfully. Ultimately, we’re judging our success not on what we do for them, but what they get out of working with us. So customers get all the benefits of digital change, without all the risk.”