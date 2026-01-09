MPs and contractors urge UK government to U-turn on ‘manifestly unfair’ Loan Charge settlement terms

The UK government stands accused of “betraying” thousands of contractors who have settled their Loan Charge liabilities in full by agreeing to cut the amount still owed by those who are yet to do so by “at least 50%”.

The government committed to wiping thousands of pounds off the outstanding liabilities of the 32,000 people who remain in-scope of the Loan Charge in November 2025, and are yet to reach a settlement agreement with HMRC over the matter.

This commitment was in response to the publication of the latest independent review into the Loan Charge in November 2025, authored by former HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) assistant director Ray McCann.

As previously detailed by Computer Weekly, the review was commissioned by HM Treasury to resolve the fallout from the Loan Charge policy, which has seen tens of thousands of contractors saddled with life-changing tax bills.

According to the government, in its response to the McCann review, individuals that choose to engage with its revised approach to settlements could see a reduction of up to £70,000 in their outstanding Loan Charge liabilities.

“Most individuals could see reductions of at least 50% in their outstanding loan charge liabilities and an estimated 30% of individuals could be able to settle without paying anything,” the government response stated.

According to the McCann review, around 12,000 contractors have already reached a settlement agreement with HMRC over the Loan Charge.

Loan Charge liabilities However, it has since emerged that many of these individuals will be precluded from financially benefiting from the government’s proposed interventions, because only those who have delayed settling with HMRC will see the size of their Loan Charge liabilities cut. The situation has been described as “manifestly unfair” by a cross-party group of MPs, who are all members of the Loan Charge and Taxpayer Fairness All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), in a letter dated 16 December 2025 and addressed to McCann. “Those who settled with HMRC to avoid the Loan Charge, with the threat of much higher HMRC demands, now face having done so on worse terms than those who did not,” the letter states. “It is a matter of natural justice that all those who settled have their settlements readjusted so that they are subject to the same terms as those who did not. This is something we believe the government must address, and as a matter of priority.” Read more about the Loan Charge The UK government has agreed to follow through on recommendations made by an independent review of how to resolve the Loan Charge that could wipe thousands of pounds off tax bills for those affected.

Former HMRC assistant director Ray McCann is leading the latest independent review into the UK government’s controversial Loan Charge policy, which has left thousands of IT contractors saddled with life-changing tax bills. One contractor affected by the situation, who spoke to Computer Weekly on condition of anonymity, said they signed a settlement agreement with HMRC in late 2020, which has concluded in the repayment of a six-figure sum to HMRC over a five-year period. “Having paid a six-figure sum to HMRC to conclude settlement, I feel betrayed and sickened that those, like me, who have settled are not being retrospectively offered the same terms as those who sat back and did nothing,” the contractor said. “It, quite frankly, beggars belief that those who obfuscated and sat on their hands now get preferential treatment.” If the contractor had decided to ignore HMRC’s settlement requests and delayed settling, they could have had their total Loan Charge liabilities cut by tens of thousands of pounds, they claimed. “It is gutting that I have spent the past five years paying back a large sum of money to HMRC that has put myself and my family under huge financial stress … only to find that if I had done nothing and not complied, I would have been better off as a result. “The government’s own concessions demonstrate that the original settlement terms were excessive [and] unaffordable … [but] the new approach benefits only those who did not settle … leaving the most compliant taxpayers, such as myself, substantially worse off.” What is the Loan Charge? The Loan Charge was introduced so HMRC could recoup the tax it claims thousands of contractors avoided paying by participating in loan-based remuneration schemes between December 2010 and April 2019. Participants in such schemes are typically paid in part for the work they do in the form of non-taxable loans. This means they pay no tax on this loan-based income, allowing participants to bolster their take-home pay. However, ever since the policy’s introduction in April 2019, the government has been criticised for failing to take into account the differing circumstances that led contractors to join these schemes in the first place. For example, the policy’s critics claim that when these schemes first emerged, many were erroneously marketed as being an “HMRC-compliant” means for contractors to bolster their take-home pay, with individuals often advised to join such schemes by respected tax advisers. It is also regularly claimed that some contractors were told they would be unable to work for certain employers or in particular industries unless they agreed to be paid for the work they did in loans. For this reason, loan scheme participants often argue that they were victims of mis-selling, and have previously called on the government and HMRC to demonstrate leniency and compassion when pursuing them for the unpaid tax they owe. In response to such concerns, the government has placed the policy under independent review twice now, with McCann’s inquiry pitched as a means of finally bringing the matter to a close for the 32,000 people yet to reach a settlement with HMRC over their loan charge liabilities. Computer Weekly contacted HMRC to see if there would be any financial recourse for contractors that have already settled their Loan Charge liabilities, but was told to contact the Treasury for a response. Computer Weekly put the complaints of the contractor and the APPG to the Treasury, whose response did not directly address any of the questions raised about whether the government has any plans to reassess the amounts paid by contractors that have already settled their Loan Charge liabilities. “We accept the review’s finding that the loan charge was an extraordinary piece of legislation,” said a Treasury spokesperson, in its statement to Computer Weekly. “Through implementing these recommendations, we aim to draw this matter to a close in a manner that balances the real concerns of those in scope with its broader responsibilities for fiscal responsibility and the wider public.” “Those in scope must still engage with HMRC and settle under revised terms. At the same time, we are strengthening anti-avoidance enforcement to prevent non-compliance.”