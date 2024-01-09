QuEra Computing sets out plan for error-correcting quantum computing

QuEra Computing (QEC) has unveiled a roadmap for advanced error-corrected quantum computers, in which it plans to achieve 100 logical error-corrected qubits in 2026.

The roadmap starts this year, with the launch of a quantum computer with 10 logical qubits, which the company said has a “unique transversal gate capability”, and over 256 physical qubits. According to QuEra Computing, transversal gates are crucial in quantum computing for their ability to prevent error propagation across qubits, making them inherently error-resistant.

QuEra Computing said traversal gates simplify quantum error correction by allowing errors to be corrected independently for each qubit. This technology establishes the groundwork for error-corrected quantum computing. To assist in assessing and preparing algorithms for the era of error correction, QuEra plans to release a cloud-based logical qubit simulator in the first half of 2024.

“In a few years, the number of physical qubits will be less important to customers, and the focus will switch to logical error-corrected qubits,” said Nate Gemelke, co-founder and chief technology officer of QuEra. “Today, we are taking a major step in this critical transition from quantum experimentation to true quantum computing value.”

In 2025, the company plans to introduce an enhanced model with 30 logical error-corrected qubits with what it calls “magic state distillation”, supported by over 3,000 physical qubits. QuEra Computing describes magic state distillation as a technique for the implementation of a broader range of quantum gates with higher fidelity, allowing for the execution of quantum computation operations known as non-Clifford gates, which, QuEra Computing said, are crucial for universal quantum.

The three-year quantum error-correction roadmap reaches its goal in 2026, with the introduction of a third-generation QEC model with 100 logical qubits and over 10,000 physical qubits. QuEra Computing said this development, capable of deep logical circuits, would push quantum computing beyond the simulatability limit, ushering in a new era of discovery and innovation.

“With this product release plan, we are opening doors to a new world of computational possibilities,” said Alex Keesling, CEO of QuEra Computing. “We are excited to leverage all the building blocks developed in past years – qubit shuttling, transversal gates, high-fidelity 2-qubit gates – to deliver a world-leading system, allowing us to collaborate with global partners to explore the vast potential of quantum computing and drive innovation across various sectors.”

Handling errors is one of the hot areas of research to advance quantum computing.

QuEra has invited developers to adapt their software to take advantage of the new capabilities its systems are expected to offer. Enterprises interested in exploring algorithms with logical qubits have also been invited to join an early access programme.

In 2023, the company completed a $30M Series A venture round and expanded the public availability of its 256-qubit Aquila system, which is available globally as a cloud service. QuEra Computing said that usage of the Aquila system has increased from 10 to over 100 hours per week, adding that customers can now reserve blocks of machine time for exclusive access.