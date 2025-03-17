UK tech growth is vibrant - now scale it to the world

The UK has built an enviable reputation for producing innovative tech companies. Nearly two-thirds of Europe's unicorns are headquartered in the UK, testament to the nation’s innovative and entrepreneurial culture. As UK Tech Week gets underway, there is much to showcase and celebrate.

However, despite this success at the early stage, many viable UK businesses struggle to take the next step and scale globally. This isn't a failure, but there’s certainly an opportunity to build on well-established strengths.

Scaling isn't a one-size-fits-all approach - companies need to understand their target markets, including regulations, costs, and available talent. With targeted investment in scaling capital, access to diverse skills, and collaborative support networks, the UK tech sector can move from a story of domestic success to one of global dominance.

Tech - the UK’s powerhouse Despite a challenging economic picture, the UK tech sector has remained resilient and continues to drive economic growth, job creation, and inward investment. The industry contributes over £150bn to the UK economy and is growing faster than any other sector. Companies like Quantexa, a global data and analytics software company, exemplify what British firms can achieve with the right backing. Founded in the UK and led by Vishal Marria, Quantexa has expanded into over 15 markets and recently closed a Series F funding round. Its journey from UK startup to international success offers a blueprint for how UK tech companies can thrive globally. However, when it comes to taking the next big step internationally, Quantexa is more the exception, not the rule. To address this gap, more structured support is needed to help companies understand market conditions before expansion.

The scaling challenges Quantexa may have set the benchmark of what is possible, but without a clear strategy to support earlier-stage enterprises for international expansion, the UK risks losing its brightest tech firms to overseas markets. If the UK fails to create a supportive environment for scaleups, businesses will naturally look elsewhere - where market access, investment, and talent are more readily available. UK startups are brimming with potential, but without bold action, the risk of losing them abroad remains. Russ Shaw, Global Tech Advocates Limited market access is a challenge that businesses face. While US and Chinese startups benefit from vast domestic markets, UK companies must navigate complex trade rules and regulations to grow overseas. Take Blippar for example - a UK augmented reality startup that expanded to the US too quickly and had to retrench due to high staffing costs and market miscalculations. There’s a clear lesson for companies to be strategic about where and how they expand to avoid similar reality checks. Scaling capital constraints present another obstacle. While early-stage funding is strong in the UK, later-stage scaleup capital, such as Quantexa’s Series F, is harder to secure. British Patient Capital plays a key role in supporting UK scaleups, but more needs to be done, including faster implementation of the Mansion House Reforms to enable pension funds to provide more patient capital for UK scaleups. The recently announced British Growth Partnership is a positive step to expedite implementation. Much-discussed talent and skills shortages faced in the UK also block progress. The government must prioritise digital trade agreements that facilitate access to international talent as well as market access. For example, the UK-India digital trade agreement has been in the works for years, yet remains incomplete. Without these agreements to incentivise trade, UK companies will struggle to compete globally.

Leading the world in tech exports And yet when it comes to tech exports, the UK has much to offer to the world. ScaleUp Institute's Innovate UK Scale Up Programme is driving strategic investment, with participating scaleups raising £561m in grants and equity since 2017, a great example of how industry collaboration can accelerate growth. Another example is the Grow London Global programme from London & Partners, a free 12-month programme for companies that want to expand to international markets. But more is needed. The government must accelerate digital trade agreements that prioritise tech services. Slow progress on deals like the UK-India agreement represents missed opportunities for scaleups needing easier market access. Talent remains critical. A robust visa system and investment in tech skills training will help to ensure UK firms have the expertise needed to scale. The visas available are a step in the right direction, but the process which skilled migrants must follow can be difficult and expensive. International collaboration initiatives like the Tech London Advocates Scaleup Working Group will helps UK scaleups with global introductions. At Global Tech Advocates (GTA), our Launch Pad resource hub has the goal to be an important platform to support UK scaleups, providing insights into international market entry, helping firms overcome expansion challenges and make the right contacts in overseas markets through the GTA community.