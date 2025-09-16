Waltham Cross to get heating from Google datacentre

With the energy price cap just a few weeks away from being raised for winter, local schools and businesses may possibly benefit from Google’s Waltham Cross datacentre in Hertfordshire, which has the ability to reuse excess heat generated by servers and datacentre equipment.

The facility, which has been officially opened by chancellor Rachel Reeves, uses advanced air-cooling technology to limit water usage to domestic use. Google said it is also equipped to support off-site heat recovery, meaning heat from the datacentre can be re-routed and provided free of charge to help warm local homes, schools and businesses.

With US president Donald Trump on a state visit to the UK, Reeves used the official opening to emphasise the UK’s strong ties to the US.

“Google’s £5bn investment is a powerful vote of confidence in the UK economy and the strength of our partnership with the US, creating jobs and economic growth for years to come,” she said.

“This government is reversing decades of underinvestment that has held us back for too long, by slashing burdensome red tape, delivering bold reforms of the planning system, and investing in better tech to unlock better jobs and opportunities. Through our plan for change we are building an economy that works for, and rewards, working people.”

Through a strategy to run its datacentres on 100% clean energy, the company signed its first-ever long-term power purchase agreements in the UK in 2022, for the supply of 100MW of offshore wind from Engie.

The deal adds clean energy to the National Grid by supporting the construction of wind farms. Google has now selected Shell Energy Europe Limited as its 24/7 carbon-free energy manager in the UK, which it claims will contribute to grid stability and the UK’s energy transition.

The opening of the datacentre in Waltham Cross is part of a two-year £5bn investment in the UK, which includes capital expenditure, research and development, and related engineering.

Google is also establishing a Community Fund in Hertfordshire, managed by Broxbourne Council, to support local economic development. The company said it would be offering direct support for local charities and social enterprises, providing skills and employment services, including Chexs, the family support charity, Community Alliance Broxbourne & East Herts, Hertfordshire Community Foundation, and Space Hertfordshire, which supports families of children and young people with autism, ADHD and other neurodiverse conditions.

“The council has worked closely with Google to maximise the positive impact of the development,” said Corina Gander, leader of Broxbourne Council. “Google is heavily investing in community-based projects and is making an important contribution to the local economy.”

Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Alphabet and Google, said: “Google’s investment in technical infrastructure, expanded energy capacity and job-ready AI skills will help ensure everyone in Broxbourne and across the whole of the UK stays at the cutting edge of global tech opportunities.”

