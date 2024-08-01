Is it time to refresh the UK's cyber strategy?

Governments around the world are prioritising cyber defence in response to the growing threat of cyber attacks.

A new government may bring changes in organisational structures, requiring alignment of cyber defence strategies with new governance models and reassessment of resource allocation to ensure optimal funding and staffing for cyber defence initiatives.

It is vital that a new government builds trust quickly and demonstrating a proactive approach to cyber defence can build public trust in the government’s ability to protect national interests.

Clear communication about cyber defence measures can enhance transparency and accountability which also serves the public trust. Our responsibility also stretches to other nations as threats are global; therefore, enhancing international collaboration can improve collective security, ensuring the UK’s strategy aligns with those of key allies to enhance cooperative defence measures.

Here are some overarching priority key areas that I believe the new Labour government should focus on to bolster the UKs cyber resilience:

Strengthening critical infrastructure: This includes protecting essential services like power grids, water treatment facilities, and financial systems. The new government needs to work with private sector operators to identify vulnerabilities and implement robust security measures.

Enhancing cyber resilience: This involves building the ability to withstand cyber attacks and recover quickly from them including measures such as improving incident response capabilities, backing up data regularly, and educating staff on cyber security best practices.

Combatting cyber crime: Governments need to invest in law enforcement agencies and develop international cooperation to track down and prosecute cyber criminals. This also includes disrupting cyber crime operations and taking down malicious infrastructure.

Developing a skilled workforce: There is a global shortage of cyber security professionals. The new government can help by investing in cyber security education and training programmes.

Promoting international collaboration: Cyber threats are global in nature, the new government needs to work in collaboration with global agencies to share information, develop common standards, and coordinate defensive measures.

The new government will need to secure investment if they are to stay ahead, defending cyber is a constant uphill battle and here are some of the major challenges they contend with:

Evolving threats: Cyber criminals are constantly developing new methods and exploiting fresh vulnerabilities. Traditional security measures might not be enough to stop these ever-more-sophisticated attacks.

Remote workforce: The rise of remote work creates new security risks. Companies need to secure access for employees working outside the traditional office network.

Internet of Things (IoT): The explosion of internet-connected devices (IoT) introduces new attack points. These devices may have weak security features, making them easy targets for attackers.

Supply chain vulnerabilities: Cyber attacks can target vulnerabilities in a company's supply chain, giving attackers a backdoor into the main systems.

AI-powered threats: Cyber criminals are using artificial intelligence (AI) to launch more targeted and evasive attacks that are difficult to detect.

Insider threats: Disgruntled employees or those with malicious intent can be a major security risk. As can coerced employees who have come under pressure from bad actors.

Human error: Accidental mistakes by employees can leave systems vulnerable to attack. Phishing emails and social engineering tactics can trick even the most security-conscious individuals.

Keeping up with technology: The rapid pace of technological change can make it difficult for organisations to keep their security measures up-to-date.

Lack of resources: Many organisations, especially smaller ones, lack the budget and personnel to implement robust cyber security measures.

International cooperation: Cyber crime is a global problem, but international cooperation on cyber defence can be complex due to differing priorities and legal frameworks.

By adopting new approaches and fostering collaboration, the new government can build a more robust and adaptable security posture to counter the ever-present threats in the digital age making it harder for attackers to gain a foothold and improve cyber resilience.

It is always good to review your security strategy but when an opportunity comes along it really is a good idea to make sure not only is it fit for purpose but that it is fit for the future, particularly if that future may now be shaping up slightly differently as in the case of the UK. Is it time to review yours?