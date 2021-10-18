How Samlesbury, Lancashire became the home of the National Cyber Force

The battle to win the headquarters of the UK’s National Cyber Force (NCF) has been quietly fought out of the public eye for the past 12 months.

Samlesbury, in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley, saw off stiff competition from Manchester, the home of GCHQ’s northern office, to become the site of the UK’s headquarters for military operations in cyber space against nation sates, terrorists and criminals.

The arrival of the NCF brings with it an investment of £5bn to the Lancashire economy, the largest seen in the area for 50 years.

In its wake is the promise of high-tech jobs to an area that has been struggling with lower-than-average wages and a shortage of highly skilled jobs.

By 2023, more than 3,000 people will be working at the NCF headquarters, which will be built on land on the former Samlesbury Aerodrome, alongside BAE Systems’ aircraft components site.

The UK has been conducting cyber operations since at least 2010, but the NCF marks a step-change in the UK’s response to hostile state hacking, terrorism and high-tech criminals.

Cyber is viewed, along with space, as the next military domain, and the NCF will go beyond defending against cyber attacks to using hacking techniques to undermine adversaries.

Under the control of the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD’s) Strategic Command, the NCF will draw its staff from the MoD, the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down.

As many as 2,000 jobs are likely to be created in the region, said Sarah Kemp, CEO of Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership.

She has no doubt that the NCF will encourage high-tech businesses to move to the area, creating a corridor of expertise that could run from Manchester to Lancaster.

“It will be a centre of gravity, attracting business in digital technology, cyber defence and security,” she said.

Ministers believe the NCF could transform Samlesbury in the same way that GCHQ transformed the small town of Cheltenham in 1951.

Internally, the cyber force headquarters is known as “GCHQ2”, reflecting the ambition and scale of the operation.

Building work on the NCF campus is due to start next year. Its exact location is being kept under wraps, but the Salmesbury Aerospace Enterprise Zone, which has a capacity of one million square feet, is the likely candidate.

It is already home to BAE Systems, which manufactures parts for military aircraft, including the Eurofighter Typhoon; the BAE Academy for Skills & Knowledge (ASK), which trains 200 apprenticeships a year; and a solar power plant.

An Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, which will offer businesses access to a research and development team, is also being developed on the site, with the backing of Sheffield University and a £20m grant from Lancashire Local Enterprise partnership.

People were told on a need-to-know basis Since January, a small coterie of local councillors and academics have been lobbying intensively to persuade the Ministry of Defence to choose Samlesbury as the base for the National Cyber Force. A tight-knit group from Lancashire Enterprise Council, BAE Systems, the University of Lancaster, the University of Central Lancashire and Lancashire Country Council collaborated on the bid. The participants signed non-disclosure agreements limiting knowledge of the plans to build the NCF in Lancashire to a select few. “We worked with a very tight core of partners,” said Kemp. “National security issues prevented wider discussion and engagement. It was done on a need-to-know basis.” Stephen Young, an executive director at Lancashire County Council, has dealt with large projects before, including investments by Amazon, but said this project was unusual because of the secrecy involved. “There were a very small number of people who knew about this within the council,” he said. “We had to be very careful how we managed it.” One of the other bidders was Manchester, home of GCHQ’s northern office and to companies specialising in data analytics, cyber security and artificial intelligence. “The competition was really quite close,” said Kemp, who was keen to point out that even the areas that lost out will become “strategic partners” in the development of the region. The bid had political support from local MPs, including the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, and his deputy, Nigel Evans, Conservative MP for the Ribble Valley. Ben Wallace, secretary of state for defence, who announced the win for Samlesbury, represents Lancashire’s Wyre and Preston North constituency. Conservative led-Lancashire County Council worked with the Labour Council in South Ribble to make the case for Samlesbury. “We have all done our damnedest to make sure it came to South Ribble,” said council leader Paul Foster. For Westminster, the decision represents a concrete outcome for the government’s “levelling up” policy and a boost for the growth of a “northern powerhouse”. In the end, one of the deciding factors in choosing Samlesbury may have been the greenfield space that it offered to build and grow a large campus. That could be a harder proposition in an urban area such as Manchester, where any major building work would be harder to protect from prying eyes. Teams from the NCF are already spending two or three days a week at Samlesbury. BAE Systems has agreed to host staff from the NCF in buildings secured behind perimeter fencing, while the new headquarters is under construction. Once construction work is complete, it will only be a short hop to the new HQ – an important logistical consideration for the NCF. “Trying to do that in a major urban environment where space is confined and everyone can see what you are doing is not anywhere near as easy as doing it a Samlesbury,” said one of the people involved in the work. From cyber defence to cyber attack GCHQ and the Ministry of Defence have been developing cyber capabilities that enable the UK to strike back against hostile states, terrorists and cyber criminals since at least 2014, though GCHQ’s work in this area goes back much earlier. The NCF has its origins in the National Offensive Cyber Programme, a joint operation between the military and Cheltenham that aimed to prepare the armed forces for “hybrid conflicts played out in cyber space as well as on the battlefield”. The unit will also disrupt serious crime on the internet, including abuse of children and fraud. The Secret Intelligence Service, MI6 – one of the partners in the NCF – is expected to use its network of agents overseas to gain access to human sources and target computer systems.



Part of the NCF’s role will be to collaborate with allies, including NATO members and the US. The UK, for example, worked with the US Cyber Command in a major operations against the Islamic State (IS) during the war in Afghanistan, with the approval of the then prime minister, David Cameron. The operation was described by GCHQ’s director as the first time the UK had “systematically and persistently” degraded a adversary’s online operations as part of a military campaign.



Operation Global Symphony gained access to IS networks, planted malware and backdoors on servers run by members of the organisation in multiple countries. GCHQ worked with special forces to jam the ability of IS commanders to communicate and fed them false instructions over the internet. Details of the UK’s involvement were later disclosed by security officials in off-the-record briefings to Sky News. Cyber specialists took down servers and websites hosting IS propaganda, locked IS administrators out of their accounts, and shut down the production of the online IS magazine.

Universities have links with GCHQ One of the attractions for the NCF is the expertise of the area’s universities, including Lancashire University, which has won recognition for its work on cyber security. The university’s cyber masters programme, its academic centre for excellence for cyber education and academic centre for excellence for cyber research, have each been accredited by GHCQ’s National Cyber Security Centre. Dion Williams, associate dean for enterprise engagement at Lancaster, said there are huge opportunities for research collaborations between the NCF and universities in the region. Lancaster, for example, is working with Manchester and Salford universities on a research partnership sponsored by GCHQ. It is also the lead academic partner in a Digital Innovation and Security Hub (DISH). Housed in the same building as GCHQ’s Manchester headquarters, DISH aims to enable academics, entrepreneurs and business to collaborate on innovate digital and cyber security projects. The university is supporting small businesses to develop innovative digital technology and improve their cyber security through its Cyber Foundry project in Manchester and Lancashire. It hosts 50 businesses on its campus, many focusing on digital technology, and expects more to join as the NCF opens for business.

Diverse workforce One of the NCF’s stated aims is to hire employees with a diverse range of backgrounds. The University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN), which offers a range of courses in digital technology and computer networks, believes it can play a key role in developing the skills of young people. It runs a programme that brings young people into medicine through an apprenticeship scheme that combines work and study that people can follow at their own pace. That brings in young people from communities in Preston, Blackburn, Burnley and further north. StJohn Crean, pro-vice chancellor of UCLAN, believes a similar programme could bring more young people into high-tech careers at the NCF. “We, as a university, are well positioned,” he said.