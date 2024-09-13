UN-backed cyber security report highlights global shortfalls in preparedness

Governments across the world need to become more proactively responsive to mitigate the risk of new and evolving cyber threats, according to the United Nations (UN)-backed Global cybersecurity index 2024 report.

The report is the work of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which is a digital technologies-focused UN agency intended to shine a light on the progress countries around the world are making when it comes to evading cyber threats.

It does this by assessing their efforts across five pillars, spanning legal, technical, organisational, capacity, development and cooperation. The last time the report was published was in 2021.

For the first time, the report also uses a tiering system to rank countries based on how prepared they are to defend themselves from cyber threats, with 46 countries achieving the highest Tier 1 ranking, which marks them out as showing a strong commitment to addressing all five pillars.

“Most countries are either ‘establishing’ (Tier 3) or ‘evolving’ (Tier 4) in terms of cyber security,” said the ITU in a statement. “The 105 countries in these tiers have largely expanded digital services and connectivity but still need to integrate cyber security measures.”

Overall, the report said countries all around the world are stepping up their investments and efforts on the cyber security front.

For example, the report confirmed that 132 countries now have a national cyber security strategy in place, which is up from 107 in 2021.