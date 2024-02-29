Government sets out research plans for 2024

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has launched plans to improve how government departments engage with researchers, align scientific evidence with policy and gain access to a wider range of suppliers.

Its areas of research interest (ARI) document sets out areas of focus where the department sees a need for stronger evidence or where there are knowledge gaps in research, covering topics from artificial intelligence (AI) to digital infrastructure.

In the document’s foreword, national technology adviser Dave Smith said the ARI document was an “important step” in supporting the strongest research and data possible to underpin decision-making.

“The work of DSIT is underpinned by world-class evidence, analysis and research, and we need the breadth of UK talent to help us add to it and keep it fresh. I am therefore delighted to have this opportunity to broaden and deepen its network of researchers and experts from across academia and industry,” he said.

“I encourage experts with relevant expertise to connect with the department to enhance DSIT ’s existing evidence base and strengthen further UK science and technology policy.”

Most of the areas of research interest set out in the document will be framed for departmental delivery outcomes needed in the next two to five years, according to DSIT, while some will be longer term.

One of the main areas of interest is AI, about which the government is looking to understand which sectors in the UK labour market are more likely to benefit from AI and which are at risk of negative consequences, among other things, as well as looking at topics like inequalities.

The government is also interested in more research on the impact of AI on areas such as productivity and growth, as well as other economical and societal impacts, including how it will affect competition and innovation.

The department is also looking at policy issues, evidence needs and questions focused on the telecoms market, such as to what extent further market consolidation in the sector would affect the different actors in the market and the performance of the market as a whole.

It is also interested in how other countries have delivered gigabit connectivity in difficult-to-reach areas and how the benefits of 4G mobile connectivity can be monetised.

The document also highlights cyber security and digital identity as topics of interest.

“To ensure the UK is well protected now and in the future, we need to build upon our existing knowledge of cyber security risks and the resilience of software supply chains, and are working to identify which mitigations the government can leverage to ensure the UK is well protected now and in the future,” the document said.

“We’re also assessing the impact of these mitigations in driving enhanced security measures. A key area of research interest therefore is understanding the consequences of requiring higher levels of cyber security for products and digital services sold in the UK. Strengthening this evidence base will help shape and inform future policy work around the regulation of products and business requirements for cyber security.”

The government wants to know how inclusive the digital identity ecosystem is and what barriers are in place, as well as the benefits of digital identity.

Other areas where the government would like more evidence include digital infrastructure, data policy and international research and innovation.