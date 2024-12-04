ITU launches advisory body to support submarine comms cable resilience

Almost just as news emerged that the break in Cinia’s C-Lion1 direct submarine cable connection between Finland and Germany was being repaired and was back online, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations agency for digital technologies, has teamed with the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) to form the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience and strengthen the resilience of subsea telecommunication infrastructures.

The core reason for creating the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience, according to the ITU and ICPC, is recognising the vital role of subsea infrastructure which they see as forming the backbone of global communications. The Advisory Body will look to address ways to improve cable resilience by promoting best practices for governments and industry players to ensure the timely deployment and repair of submarine cables, reduce the risks of damage, and enhance the continuity of communications over the cables.

The Advisory Body’s 40 members will include ministers, heads of regulatory authorities, industry executives, and senior experts on the operations of telecommunication cables.

Members will be based from all world regions to ensure inclusion from countries ranging from small island states to major economies. The membership will also look to capture the perspectives of those whose livelihoods and digital futures depend on the operation of submarine telecommunication cables, as well as those who work to deploy, maintain and protect the infrastructure.

The Advisory Body will meet at least two times a year, and consult with experts on telecommunications, digital resilience infrastructure development, infrastructure investment and international policy to provide strategic guidance and encourage sector-wide collaboration.

“Submarine cables carry over 99% of international data exchanges, making their resilience a global imperative,” said ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “The Advisory Body will mobilise expertise from around the world to ensure this vital digital infrastructure remains resilient in the face of disasters, accidents and other risks.”

ICPC chair Graham Evans said: “The formation of this International Advisory Body with ITU marks another step toward safeguarding our global digital infrastructure. By working together, we can promote best practices, foster international collaboration and create a consistent approach to protect the vital submarine cable networks that underpin global connectivity.”

One of the key reasons for setting up the board was damage to submarine cables, which the ITU and ICPC said was not uncommon, noting an average of 150 to 200 faults occurring globally each year and requiring about three cable repairs per week. The primary causes of damage include accidental human activity, such as fishing and anchoring, alongside natural hazards, abrasion and equipment failure.

Non-accidental human activity is suspected in the C-Lion1 breakage, which was detected on 18 November 2024, and the repair work in the Swedish EEZ, east of Öland, completed ahead of schedule on 28 November.

The cause of the cable damage remains under investigation. Cinia filed an official request for investigation with Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation on 19 November, and the authorities are continuing their investigation. Cinia assured that the cable outage caused minimal disruption to Finnish society and its clients thanks to alternative routes and rapid repair processes.

This incident highlights that the redundancy of Finland’s data networks is well built for current needs. However, the future needs are growing, so building new alternative connections is critical from a national perspective,” said Cinia CEO Ari-Jussi Knaapila.

“Submarine cables are highly reliable, but redundancy remains essential in safeguarding communication systems,” he said. “The security of critical submarine infrastructure needs to be improved, and international rules need to be strengthened to increase the risk of getting caught in cases of intentional damage.”