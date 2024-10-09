UK Cyber Team seeks future security professionals

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the SANS Institute have kicked off a search for people aged between 18 and 25 to apply to join the UK Cyber Team, where they will gain hands-on experience, develop their skills and represent the UK in international competitions.

Applicants are being invited to test their skills against a range of exercises that push their technical expertise and problem-solving acumen in subject matters such as cryptography, digital forensics, network security and web exploitation, mirroring the day-to-day challenges faced by cyber security professionals.

The top performers from this stage will win a place on the UK Cyber Team, which represents the country at major events such as the International Cybersecurity Championship and the European Cybersecurity Challenge, as well as regular “friendlies” against teams from abroad.

As part of this, they will receive access to training supported by industry experts, networking opportunities with potential future employers, and mentorship opportunities.

“In an increasingly digital world, cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and it’s essential we stay ahead of the curve. The UK Cyber Team Competition is an exciting opportunity for young talent to showcase their skills and play a crucial role in protecting our nation’s digital future,” said cyber security minister Feryal Clark.

“We’re looking to find the best and brightest minds to represent the UK on the world stage. I encourage all eligible young people with a passion for cyber security and technology to take on the challenge and be part of something truly impactful,” she added.

DSIT said it hoped the competition would not only help plug Britain’s existing security skills gap, fill in-demand roles and provide future professionals with career opportunities in a critical field, but also help strengthen national security at a crucial time and set up young people from diverse backgrounds for success in future – indeed, the competition organisers are actively encouraging participation from under-represented groups.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the wide range of often overlooked roles in cyber security throughout the UK, while connecting a wealth of untapped technology talent with real-world industry experiences and job prospects,” said Tech She Can co-CEOs Sheridan Ash and Claire Thorne.

“The diversity and technology skills gaps are both real and urgent challenges. Through our work in classrooms across the country, we’ve seen how aligning young people’s passions – like gaming and eSports – with technology careers can engage both boys and girls effectively. We’re particularly excited about the doors this will open for young women, who are already playing, and will continue to play, a critical role in safeguarding our future.”

Applications are open from today (9 October) through 20 November, with online qualifying sessions on the weekend of 30 November and 1 December. A second round will be held in December and January 2025, before a live, in-person final on 17 and 18 January.

Meanwhile, a team of young women who received bursaries through the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC’s) CyberFirst scheme are heading to Japan to participate at the inaugural Kunoichi Cyber Games at the Code Blue security conference in Tokyo.

They will join their peers from Japan, Europe and the US in a number of cyber competition formats that aim to champion gender diversity in security and inspire more young women to pursue careers in a field where currently they represent just 17% of the overall workforce.

“We’re incredibly proud that the team from the UK is made up of CyberFirst Bursary alumni and know that they will do brilliantly representing the UK at the Kunoichi Cyber Games,” said NCSC deputy director for cyber growth Chris Ensor.

“The CyberFirst scheme was created to identify and nurture talented students into hard-to-fill cyber security jobs, offering young people amazing opportunities like this. I’d encourage anyone to explore the fantastic opportunities CyberFirst can offer. It may take you to a fantastic career, or even representing your country.”