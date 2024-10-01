Cyber teams say they can’t keep up with attack volumes

Across Europe, cyber security professionals feel increasingly constrained and restricted, according to data produced at professional association ISACA, which reveals 61% think their teams are understaffed, and 52% think their teams are underfunded despite predicted rises in spending, leaving them unable to keep pace with the threat environment, and putting those they are charged with protecting at risk.

ISACA’s study of almost 2,000 ISACA members, based on a wider survey conducted in May, found that these struggles were also having an impact on the wellbeing of cyber pros, with 68% feeling their work was more stressful now that it was in 2019, and 79% of those attributing that to the threat landscape, which is arguably far more complex today than it was on the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nor did respondents feel there was likely to be any let up, with 58% fully expecting to have to deal with a cyber attack in the next 12 months – a figure that has increased by six percentage points since 2023.

“In an increasingly complex threat landscape, it is vital that, as an industry, we overcome these hurdles of underfunding and under-staffed teams. Without strong, skilled teams, the security resilience of whole ecosystems is at risk – leaving critical infrastructure vulnerable,” said ISACA chief global strategy officer Chris Dimitriadis.