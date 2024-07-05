Hopes Labour will support tech, improve security and drive innovation

With the Labour Party having wrapped up a landslide victory in the general election, the industry is already starting to share its wish list for the next government.

Keir Starmer secured 412 seats, largely at the expense of the Conservatives, who suffered a heavy defeat and retained only 121 MPs.

Almost immediately, reactions from industry lobby groups and leading figures started to be shared with an expectation that IT would be used by the next government to help move the country’s fortunes.

At a most basic level, the hope is that a focus on using technology to drive improvements and innovation will spur investments in technology.

“Delivering economic growth and raising productivity will require the new government to create the conditions to support the appropriate application of digital technology and provide an environment where innovation can thrive,” said Dale Peters, senior research director at TechMarketView.

“Labour plans to create a National Data Library to help deliver data-driven public services, and introduce a new industry strategy to support the development of the AI [artificial intelligence] sector and remove planning barriers to new datacentres,” he said.

“It will introduce 10-year funding cycles for key R&D institutions, and aims to develop better industry and academic partnerships, all of which will be welcomed by the tech sector.”