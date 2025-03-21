UK government to make £45m connectivity investment in schools

Despite the roll-out of gigabit, especially full-fibre, broadband across the country, a digital divide still persists in the UK, leading to certain areas at a distinct digital disadvantage compared with more connected locations.

To close this gap as it pertains to education, the UK government has announced a £45m investment programme to allow around 1,000 schools to benefit from better internet connectivity to tackle digital divide, and has set further plans to make digital standards a requirement for all schools.

At the heart of the scheme is the Starmer administration’s Plan for Change, which views digital inclusion in schools as key to breaking the link between background and success, saying that children are at risk of being left behind, with too many schools still lacking strong digital foundations such as good connectivity, digital security and professional confidence.

The government cited research by the Education Endowment Foundation, noting effective use of tech can accelerate learning, with reliable, fast and secure internet in the classroom being essential for schools to fully incorporate technology into their lessons. It added that the 2023 Technology in schools survey found just 63% of schools had a fully functional Wi-Fi signal throughout the school.

The government claims that its £45m boost for schools will mean “no learner is left behind” as effective use of technology in classrooms is proven to boost pupil performance, improve outcomes for children with additional needs and help students to develop digital skills needed for modern life.

The investment included £25m to be spent on an upgrade wireless networks in 2025, with the stated aim of helping to get classrooms online and boosting standards where it is most needed. The government added that this was the latest phase of funding for the programme that claims to have improved connectivity for more than 1.3 million pupils in 3,700 schools so far, on top of £20m to complete delivery of fibre upgrades to 833 schools.

To support the scheme, the UK government has launched a consultation to gather views on a long-term ambition for all schools and colleges to meet six core digital standards by 2030, which cover the foundations of good tech – ensuring essential technology infrastructure and connectivity, digital security and leadership. The core standards that schools have outlined in the consultation are broadband internet, wireless networks, network switches, digital leadership and governance, filtering and monitoring, and cyber security.

Commenting on the programme, UK education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “We are modernising our education system with a digital revolution in classrooms – improving children’s life chances through higher standards of teaching and learning. I won’t tolerate a system where some children benefit from innovation while others are left disconnected, and I am determined to level the playing field. That means secure and accessible technology for every school and the right support for teachers and leaders to help us break the link between background and success as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, added: “It is clearly essential that every school has access to reliable, high-speed internet regardless of where they are in the country. But, more than that, schools need reliable Wi-Fi and IT equipment that works.

“The pressure on school budgets has made it increasingly difficult for them to keep up with the digital revolution. We therefore welcome this investment from the government and hope it is a sign of things to come. It is important that the government continues to provide schools with the resources they need to meet these digital standards.”