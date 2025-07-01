Helistockter - stock.adobe.com
Education customers need to move away from Windows 10
From a security perspective, the option of remaining with an operating system that has had its support ended is not a wise one
The summer is traditionally a time when educational customers take advantage of empty classrooms and lecture theatres to upgrade their IT equipment.
Many across the channel serving the education sector will be hoping that stays the same in 2025, but ahead of the mass exodus for the holidays, there have been warnings that money needs to be spent in certain areas.
With Windows 10 support ending in October, that is one critical issue customers should focus on to ensure they remain secure.
Stephen Cook, sales director at Espria, said the recent high-profile attacks on the likes of M&S should underline that no one was off limits, and that the education sector was a target. “Technology permeates every aspect of education, from online learning platforms to digital student records and staff communication, but this raises a complex cyber security issue,” he said.
“With the rise in attacks, educators and IT leads in schools and colleges must ensure that any technology-powered learning environment also comes with a government requirement to secure their infrastructure – indeed, ‘all devices must support secure configuration and patch management’,” said Cook. “The minimum requirements are quite clear, and the move from Windows 10 to 11 should be expedited before 14 October to meet this requirement.”
He urged schools to make the investments in Windows 11 soon to avoid further complications once support ran out.
“Summer is usually the time that many schools plan and budget for a tech refresh for the next academic year,” said Cook. “However, with the end to technical support and security updates for Windows 10 on 14 October 2025, even with the option of extended support, this will only be a temporary solution, so waiting until after the summer break for a digital clean or simply ignoring the deadline is not an option.”
Wider impact
Although schools use PCs in computer studies labs and classrooms, Cook pointed out that the need to think about operating system upgrades went much further and impacted the institutions much more widely.
“While computers are the obvious thing you think of, the reality is that anything running Windows 10, such as catering tills, digital signage, administrative software, will also need to be considered,” he said. “Educators must identify the types and number of incompatible devices that need to be replaced or updated.
“Schools may find that some of their Windows 10 devices will be compatible, so IT overhaul needs can be minimal,” added Cook. “However, the move to Windows 11 means that devices below Generation 8 will not be able to handle the upgrade, and it’s not simply a ‘click button’ update.”
Others across the channel have also warned against complacency on the Windows front, urging customers to upgrade to ensure they remain protected.
Speaking to MicroScope recently, Sam Procter, head of the managed IT services division at Apogee, said that across the customer base, the move away from Windows 10 towards 11 was “probably not as quick as we would have expected it to be”.
He said the channel continued to have an educational role and should support customers through the process.
“It’s extremely important that devices are secure on the most up-to-date operating model to ensure they are getting those right and relevant security patch updates as and when they arise,” said Procter.