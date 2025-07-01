Education customers need to move away from Windows 10

The summer is traditionally a time when educational customers take advantage of empty classrooms and lecture theatres to upgrade their IT equipment.

Many across the channel serving the education sector will be hoping that stays the same in 2025, but ahead of the mass exodus for the holidays, there have been warnings that money needs to be spent in certain areas.

With Windows 10 support ending in October, that is one critical issue customers should focus on to ensure they remain secure.

Stephen Cook, sales director at Espria, said the recent high-profile attacks on the likes of M&S should underline that no one was off limits, and that the education sector was a target. “Technology permeates every aspect of education, from online learning platforms to digital student records and staff communication, but this raises a complex cyber security issue,” he said.

“With the rise in attacks, educators and IT leads in schools and colleges must ensure that any technology-powered learning environment also comes with a government requirement to secure their infrastructure – indeed, ‘all devices must support secure configuration and patch management’,” said Cook. “The minimum requirements are quite clear, and the move from Windows 10 to 11 should be expedited before 14 October to meet this requirement.”

He urged schools to make the investments in Windows 11 soon to avoid further complications once support ran out.

“Summer is usually the time that many schools plan and budget for a tech refresh for the next academic year,” said Cook. “However, with the end to technical support and security updates for Windows 10 on 14 October 2025, even with the option of extended support, this will only be a temporary solution, so waiting until after the summer break for a digital clean or simply ignoring the deadline is not an option.”