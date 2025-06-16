Apogee taking the consultative approach to Windows 11 migrations

The end of support for Windows 10 is coming, but significant numbers of customers are yet to embark on a migration to Windows 11, providing a clear role for the channel to support and assist those moves.

When support ends in October, the pressure will intensify on businesses continuing to use an operating system that will increase their exposure to risks, threatening to undermine cyber insurance agreements.

The need for migration and upgrades is also a challenging one for the channel to handle, with it tempting to use the stick of increased risk to beat users into making changes.

The alternative, which can be seen in the approach taken by Apogee, is to lead customers through the options, and provide consultancy that is supportive and avoids leaning into using the October deadline as a threat to spur spending.

Sam Proctor, head of the managed IT services division at Apogee, said there were a few factors that were impacting the market dynamics and necessitating a consultative approach.

He added that although the end of support had been well published and many across the channel had been banging the drum, there continued to be a need for further education.

“The cut-off date for Windows 11 is 14 October this year,” said Proctor. “In terms of the uptake on where we’re at right now, in terms of people transitioning from Windows 10 to Windows 11, whether that be new hardware, or whether that be updating existing hardware, the uptake is probably not as quick as we would have expected it to be.”

Budget concerns The reasons for that include budget and a lack of resources to be able to handle a migration, and the channel needs to be mindful of the issues users are facing. “I’ve seen a lot of organisations today either not have budgets reduced or not have the right amount of budgets that enable them to purchase new devices,” he added. “Budgets may be in use on other bits of other areas of the organisation and not wanting to upgrade PC hardware. “What we have seen many organisations want to do is, instead of the typical Capex purchasing that they’ve been doing in the past, they’ve looked to either rent or lease their devices under more of an operating Opex model moving forward, to allow them to not have the large burden of capital expenditure up front.” On the resource front, some customers have reduced their engineering headcount, and don’t have the hands available to support a significant upgrade roll-out across the organisation. “The approach that we are seeing from many organisations that we speak to is to look to outsource that to organisations to be able to manage those roll-outs on their behalf, and effectively have more of a hands-off approach,” he said. “That’s obviously balanced with the budget – they will still need resources internally themselves, but we’ve seen an increasing shift in the market to that approach compared to what we have seen in previous years, where organisations will take much more on themselves.”