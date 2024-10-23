Clock ticking on Windows 10 support

The countdown to the switch-off of Windows 10 support has gone under a year, with the channel using the deadline as an opportunity to encourage PC upgrades.

Microsoft has announced it will “sunset” Windows 10 in October next year – in 356 days’ time – with the vendor winding up free system updates, technical assistance and security patches.

The anticipated impact of the support switch-off emerged as one of the key themes at the Canalys Channel Forum earlier this month, with vendors, including Lenovo and Microsoft, talking about the opportunity the change will produce to encourage a move to Windows 11.

Customers need to start planning now to have a strategy to migrate away from Windows 10, and the drums are being sounded across the channel to highlight the issue.

Lewis Pope, head nerd at N-able, is among those calling on MSPs to use the support deadline as a customer call to action.

“This transition, beginning on 14 October 2025, presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses, especially when it comes to upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11,” he said. “For companies with newer systems, this may be a straightforward software upgrade. However, older systems lacking Trusted Platform Module 2.0 or nearing the end of their lifecycle pose more complex issues, often requiring new hardware.”

“MSPs must play a key role in guiding clients through this change,” said Pope. “Many business leaders are hesitant to operating system upgrades, viewing it as an unnecessary expense, especially when systems seem to be functioning well. However, after Windows 10’s end of support, these systems will no longer receive security patches, leaving businesses exposed to serious risks that an MSP now must pick up the slack and attempt to mitigate, which is often a losing proposition.”