AI leads parents to change their careers advice to children

Parents are starting to lean towards advising their children to look into obtaining a more practical skillset in the wake of artificial intelligence (AI), according to research.

Motor parts retailer Halfords found that 89% of parents have changed the advice they’re giving to their children about careers, and compared with two years ago, half are now recommending children focus on hands-on skills as AI alters career paths.

Halfords CEO Henry Birch said its research showed that parents are recognising this reality. “They’re concerned that AI could disrupt their children’s careers, and they’re rediscovering the importance of blending digital fluency with real-world, problem-solving skills,” he said.

Access to AI is already causing an “opportunity gap”, whereby those from underprivileged backgrounds are not learning how to utilise the technology to their advantage. In other areas, there are concerns that increased AI use within organisations is leading to a drop in entry-level positions.

Fewer than 20% of parents said they want their children to go into technology or digital role, and around 75% of children think it’s important to work with tools, machinery or technology in their future role, especially as around 40% think AI is going to make it harder for them to get a job.

Previous research has found that girls are more concerned than boys about the future impact of AI, and parents are also concerned that AI will affect their children’s ability to find a job in the future.

There is already a significant technology skills gap in the UK, and according to Halfords, there is also a lack of skilled workers in the engineering, construction and mechanical repair sectors in the UK.

Almost three-quarters of parents think these more practical sectors are a good future option for their kids.

To combat the impact AI will have on their children’s future careers, 40% of parents believe soft skills, such as creative thinking and problem solving, will be important, with almost as many parents also viewing “technical know-how” as valuable for their children.

But the potential difficulties AI may cause for children seeking a job in the future are not deterring them from hoping to work in tech-based roles, with some even wanting to work in AI.

A third of kids were found to want to work in coding, AI or gaming, with professions such as doctor, lawyer and engineer the second most popular.

Only around 20% said they wanted to go into a practical profession, such as a technical role, tradesperson or craftsperson. But a large proportion of children, some 60%, would consider a role in technology maintenance, such as repairing vehicles, robotics or electrical systems.

Halfords has called for the government to review its AI skills framework and put a focus on practical and vocational education for hands-on career paths, including in digital technology and engineering.

Birch said industry needs to work alongside the government to make these types of careers more visible, accessible and valued.

“We understand and support the use of AI, and as technology rapidly advances, we are evolving with it. But we also know the value of combining technology with practical, hands-on work. In the years ahead, skilled trades and technical expertise will remain essential to keeping Britain moving,” he said.

“The skills gap has been growing for years, and to future-proof the next generation, we need more education and greater incentives for young people to pursue vocational and practical careers.”