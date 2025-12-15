UK flat owners to get rights to faster, more reliable broadband

In what the UK government believes is a crucial step in its stated drive for national renewal by overcoming roll-out challenges in hard-to-access properties to get more people fast and reliable broadband, UK flat owners have now been given rights to obtain faster, more reliable broadband.

Currently, leasehold flat owners don’t have a formal right to request a gigabit-capable broadband connection, leaving them hamstrung by slower speeds, and many face extra challenges as they are not able to coordinate or agree to a roll-out to the buildings they live in.

Under proposals set out in its new consultation, the UK government is looking at proposed rights for flat-owning leaseholders to request a gigabit-capable broadband connection from their freeholder that cannot be unreasonably refused.

It adds that the measures being proposed will remove barriers that slow down gigabit broadband upgrades for blocks of flats across England and Wales, making it easier for people to access the high-speed connectivity they need for work, streaming and staying connected in general.

The measures would apply specifically to leaseholders. Leaseholder landlords would be able to apply the right on the renter’s behalf. The consultation seeks more information on whether renters are impacted by the challenges seen in connecting leasehold properties.

The consultation is also part of the government’s plan to drive national renewal, and deliver 99% gigabit broadband coverage by 2032, ensuring everyone can enjoy fast, reliable and future-proofed connections, including those living in leasehold flats. The consultation is running until 16 February 2026, and outcomes of the process will be published following consultation. This will inform any potential future legislation addressing gigabit-capable broadband roll-out into flats.

“Measures like these are about fairness and improving the playing field for consumers, giving them better broadband connectivity,” said Parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology UK minister for telecoms Liz Lloyd. “Whether you’re in a block of flats, a house or a rural property, we want everyone to have access to the fast, reliable broadband needed for modern life. These proposed measures would help deliver better connectivity for properties that face additional challenges to gigabit broadband roll-out and will ensure all UK families can benefit from the digital age.”

The rights for flat owners come just less than a week after the UK government launched a Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund to help digital skills projects across the UK in an effort to reduce the digital divide.

The £11.7m fund, which is one of the pillars in the government’s Digital Inclusion Action Plan, will be shared between 80 local projects aiming to give people better access to devices and teach them skills to get online.

According to the UK government, figures show that 1.6 million people in the UK are currently living offline, either due to a lack of devices, connection or skills to get online, and that one in four struggle to use online services.

“Being online is something many of us take for granted, but for millions it could mean a new job opportunity, quicker access to healthcare or a lifeline to the local community,” added Lloyd.