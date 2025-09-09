CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

AI help for pet parents

In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we do another deep-dive into the latest freedom of information request revelations that have emerged pertaining to Police Scotland’s use of Microsoft cloud technologies. Ex-Googler Kate Balingit, and head of digital innovation at Mars Pet Nutrition, opens up about how artificial intelligence is transforming pet care for the company’s customers. We also take a closer look at the possible impact the UK government’s devolution agenda could have on cloud spending trends within local authorities. And, in our final piece from this round of buyer’s guides, we delve into how platform engineering is affecting how enterprises approach DevOps-related projects. Read the issue now.