CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

AI help for pet parents
In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we do another deep-dive into the latest freedom of information request revelations that have emerged pertaining to Police Scotland’s use of Microsoft cloud technologies. Ex-Googler Kate Balingit, and head of digital innovation at Mars Pet Nutrition, opens up about how artificial intelligence is transforming pet care for the company’s customers. We also take a closer look at the possible impact the UK government’s devolution agenda could have on cloud spending trends within local authorities. And, in our final piece from this round of buyer’s guides, we delve into how platform engineering is affecting how enterprises approach DevOps-related projects. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Microsoft refuses to divulge data flows to Police Scotland
Tech giant Microsoft is declining to share key information with Police Scotland about where the sensitive data it uploads to Office 365 will be processed, leaving the force unable to comply with UK-wide data protection laws
Interview: Differentiating with AI in pet care
We speak to Mars Pet Nutrition’s head of digital innovation about making artificial intelligence relevant across its brands to support pet health
Platform engineering is about more than what’s going on Backstage
We speak to industry experts about how they see the role of platform engineering supporting DevOps